Chicago - Apr. 6, 2020
Trump's Favorite Network Isn't Fox. It's This.

By Last Week Tonight

"The whole selling point for OAN is that they are Fox News with even less shame and even fewer scruples."


-

Previously:

* Meet One America News Network's New Chief White House Correspondent.

-

See also:
* Daily Beast: Rudy Giuliani Teams Up With A Seth Rich Conspiracy Theorist to Save Trump.

* Politico: 'Stunning Piece Of Propaganda:' Journalists Blast One America News Series.

* Wonkette: What Is Up With Chanel Rion, Traditional Dinner-Making Fiancée Of Courtland Sykes?

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 6, 2020
MUSIC - Bill Withers In The Beachwood.
TV - Trump's Favorite Network Isn't Fox.
POLITICS - Boeing vs. Public Broadcasting.
SPORTS - The Truth About Ed Farmer.

BOOKS - Science Publishing Paradox.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - NASA At Home.

