A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Apr. 14, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood TV
Our monthly TV archive.
TV Towns
A Beachwood Guide.
And Then There's Maude
Our tribute to the debut season.
Favorite Channels
God TV
Gay TV
As Seen On TV
Television Without Pity
Museum Of Classic Chicago TV
NASA TV
TV Tropes

Trump Sues Wisconsin TV Station Over This Ad

'Exponential Threat'

"President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed suit against a Northwoods TV station over an ad using the president's words to attack the administration's response to COVID-19," Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

"The Rhinelander-based station WJFW-TV is owned by the small broadcasting company, Rockfleet Communications, which also owns stations in Bangor, Maine. It has aired an ad produced by Priorities USA, a liberal advocacy group not directly affiliated with any candidate or the Democratic Party."

Here is the ad:

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on April 14, 2020
MUSIC - The Chicago Special '59 Strat.
TV - 24 Hours With Oxygen.
POLITICS - Corporate America Spreading Virus.
SPORTS - TrackNotes: The Horses Go On.

BOOKS - We're On The Brink Of Cyberpunk.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - The Worst Movie Ever Made.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company