Trump Sues Wisconsin TV Station Over This Ad

"President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed suit against a Northwoods TV station over an ad using the president's words to attack the administration's response to COVID-19," Wisconsin Public Radio reports.

"The Rhinelander-based station WJFW-TV is owned by the small broadcasting company, Rockfleet Communications, which also owns stations in Bangor, Maine. It has aired an ad produced by Priorities USA, a liberal advocacy group not directly affiliated with any candidate or the Democratic Party."

Here is the ad:



