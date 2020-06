The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles VIII: Prisons & Jails

We're not supposed to punish people by giving them diseases, yet the five largest clusters of the coronavirus are correctional institutes.





-

Previously:

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Parts I - III.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Parts IV and V.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VI: Testing ALF.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VII: Bursting Bubble Leagues.

-

Comments welcome.