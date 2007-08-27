The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles The only coronavirus newscast you really need. 1. Coronavirus I (March 2). "As coronavirus spreads to the U.S., John Oliver discusses what's being done to fight the illness, what's gone wrong, and how to stay safe."

2. Coronavirus II (March 16). "As the spread of coronavirus worsens in the U.S., John Oliver discusses how the government is handling the outbreak, how they're not, and what we can do to help." * 3. Coronavirus III (March 30). "As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, John Oliver discusses President Trump's inconsistent response to the pandemic, including his suggestion of an Easter deadline for sending America back to work, and his reluctance to use the Defense Production Act." * 4. On Colbert (March 31). "John Oliver points out a few of the holes in President Trump's narrative of how well he's handling the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic."





Posted on March 31, 2020





