A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Sep. 30, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood TV
Our monthly TV archive.
TV Towns
A Beachwood Guide.
And Then There's Maude
Our tribute to the debut season.
Favorite Channels
God TV
Gay TV
As Seen On TV
Television Without Pity
Museum Of Classic Chicago TV
NASA TV
TV Tropes

The Comedic LA Dodgers

Who Did It Best?

Not sure if there are more recent examples, but for Hollywood sitcom writers running out of ideas, the hometown Dodgers were always an easy plot line to turn to.

To wit:

Herman Munster Tries Out For The Dodgers.


*

Mister Ed Takes Dodgers Batting Practice.

*

Don Drysdale Visits The Bradys.

*

The Dodgers On The Joey Bishop Show.

*

The Dodgers Want To Sign Jethro.

*

Curb Your Enthusiasm Goes To A Dodgers Game.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on September 30, 2020
MUSIC - Muddy Waters Museum Has Mojo.
TV - WGN Now Trump TV.
POLITICS - Wilmette Man Translated Nazis To Death. Heed His Lessons.
SPORTS - Tweeting Foles.

BOOKS - The Endurance Of The Rubik's Cube.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Charles E. Cheese Boo-tacular.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company