And Then There's Maude

The Comedic LA Dodgers

Not sure if there are more recent examples, but for Hollywood sitcom writers running out of ideas, the hometown Dodgers were always an easy plot line to turn to.

To wit:

Herman Munster Tries Out For The Dodgers.





*

Mister Ed Takes Dodgers Batting Practice.

*

Don Drysdale Visits The Bradys.

*

The Dodgers On The Joey Bishop Show.

*

The Dodgers Want To Sign Jethro.

*

Curb Your Enthusiasm Goes To A Dodgers Game.

-

Comments welcome.

