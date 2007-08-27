A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Jun. 23, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood TV
Our monthly TV archive.
TV Towns
A Beachwood Guide.
And Then There's Maude
Our tribute to the debut season.
Favorite Channels
God TV
Gay TV
As Seen On TV
Television Without Pity
Museum Of Classic Chicago TV
NASA TV
TV Tropes

Soul Survivors

By The Souls Survivor Organization

The Souls Survivor Organization, a group formed by former African-American participants of Survivor, will host "Tribes and Tribulations" on Friday, a live discussion of their experiences being Black on a competitive reality television series. The conversation will be streamed via YouTube and through the event page starting at 5:30 pm CT.

The event will focus on uncovering racism and producing a change for the future of reality television, as we know it. The group is also championing an online petition to support anti-racism efforts by Survivor.

soulssurvivor.jpg

In the wake of heightened national attention focused on systemic racism,"Alumni of color thought it important to lend our collective voices to the conversation," said Jamal Shipman, a contestant from Survivor Season 39.

"The intersectionality between race and reality television is seen but not discussed," said Julia Carter, a contestant from Survivor Season 38.

"We want to ensure that the breadth of black stories are told because representation in media affects how you are treated in society and can be the difference between life or death," added J'Tia Hart, a contestant from Survivor Season 28.

"This event will be the first time, where I can talk freely about my experiences as a black contestant in a judgment-free zone," said Russell Swan, two-time contestant on Survivor Season 19 and 25.

The panel will be moderated by Nicole Symmonds, a Ph.D. candidate in Ethics at Emory University and will feature the following speakers:

* Ramona Gray Amaro, Season 1, Chemist

* Russell Swan, Season 19 & 25, Environmental Lawyer

* J'Tia Hart, Season 28, Nuclear Engineer

* Brice Johnston, Season 28, Social Worker

* Wendell Holland, Season 36 Winner & 40, CEO/Furniture Designer

* Julia Carter, Season 38, Medical Student

* Jamal Shipman, Season 39, Software Consultant

For more information, please visit www.jtiaphd.com/tnt

ABOUT THE SOUL SURVIVORS ORGANIZATION
The Soul Survivors Organization is a collective of former Survivor contestants of African-American descent who are focused on supporting the black community by shifting our representation in entertainment. TSSO was formed in June 2020, during the wake of George Floyd's murder by police and ardent support for dismantling systemic racism.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on June 23, 2020
MUSIC - 40 Years Of Laibach.
TV - Soul Survivors.
POLITICS - The Problem With White Teachers.
SPORTS - The Mystery Of Mitch's Motivation.

BOOKS - How Grant Won The Mississippi.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Dear High Schoolers ...

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company