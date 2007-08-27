A Message
Chicago - May. 14, 2020
Nicki Bluhm's Quarantine Covers Of TV Theme Songs

With Friends But Without Friends

A curated discography (meaning, I left out Friends).

1. Laverne & Shirley.


*

2. Cheers.

*

3. Family Ties.

*

4. Welcome Back, Kotter.

*

5. The Andy Griffith Show.

*

6. Saved by the Bell.

*

7. The Addams Family.

*

8. The Facts of Life.

*

9. Scooby-Doo.

-

10. The Golden Girls.

-

Previously in Nicki Bluhm:
* At Lincoln Hall with the Gramblers in April 2013 (No. 7).

* Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers kick WGN-TV's Robin Baumgarten out of the van, April 2013 (No. 8).

* At City Winery and Taste of Randolph with the Gramblers, June 2014 (No. 2).

* On location in Chicago with the Gramblers, July 2014 (No. 6).

* At Schubas with the Gramblers, April 2015 (No. 3).

* At Park West with the Infamous Stringdusters, March 2016 (No. 13).

* At the Vic with The Wood Brothers, April 2018 (No. 7).

-

Posted on May 14, 2020
