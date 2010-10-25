A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Nov. 23, 2020
Newsmax: Why People Take Fox News's Betrayal So Seriously

By Newsmax TV

"Chris Salcedo examines the 'disloyalty' Fox News has shown to their faithful followers and why Newsmax TV welcomes them with open arms - via Newsmax TV's The Chris Salcedo Show."


-

YouTube note on this video: "The AP has called the presidential race for Joe Biden."

-

Newsmax on the Beachwood:

* October 25, 2010: The Papers.

"3. 'Tea party activists are exhibiting a fervor for budget cuts not seen in years, pushing to slash everything from Social Security to unemployment benefits in their drive to cut the burgeoning federal debt,' Newsmax reports."

* September 24, 2015: Local Book Notes: RAT BIT SLEEPING CHILD!

"As a young rabbi in Chicago, Eckstein was thrown out of a Torah learning center where he went to study each day, for his work with Christians . . . "

* August 19, 2017: Can Anyone Stop Trump's FCC From Approving A Conservative Local News Empire?

"Newsmax, a conservative website, has filed a petition with the FCC opposing the merger. Its CEO, Chris Ruddy, is a close friend of President Trump, and is often tapped by television bookers to fill viewers in on the sorts of things that might be running through the president's mind . . . "

* July 7, 2020: The Papers.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on November 23, 2020
Beachwood Radio!






