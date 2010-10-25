|
|
|
Newsmax: Why People Take Fox News's Betrayal So Seriously
"Chris Salcedo examines the 'disloyalty' Fox News has shown to their faithful followers and why Newsmax TV welcomes them with open arms - via Newsmax TV's The Chris Salcedo Show."
-
YouTube note on this video: "The AP has called the presidential race for Joe Biden."
-
Newsmax on the Beachwood:
* October 25, 2010: The Papers.
"3. 'Tea party activists are exhibiting a fervor for budget cuts not seen in years, pushing to slash everything from Social Security to unemployment benefits in their drive to cut the burgeoning federal debt,' Newsmax reports."
* September 24, 2015: Local Book Notes: RAT BIT SLEEPING CHILD!
"As a young rabbi in Chicago, Eckstein was thrown out of a Torah learning center where he went to study each day, for his work with Christians . . . "
* August 19, 2017: Can Anyone Stop Trump's FCC From Approving A Conservative Local News Empire?
"Newsmax, a conservative website, has filed a petition with the FCC opposing the merger. Its CEO, Chris Ruddy, is a close friend of President Trump, and is often tapped by television bookers to fill viewers in on the sorts of things that might be running through the president's mind . . . "
* July 7, 2020: The Papers.
-
Posted on November 23, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company