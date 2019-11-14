MSNBC In 'Full-Blown Freakout' Over Bernie Sanders

As it became clear Saturday evening that Sen. Bernie Sanders would run away with the Nevada caucus and secure his position as the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, MSNBC anchors and contributors lashed out at the senator and his supporters in bizarre and sometimes hysterical fashion, descending into what one observer could only describe as a "full-blown freakout."

Earlier in the Democratic primary process, the Comcast-owned network was notorious for ignoring the senator from Vermont, and covering him negatively when it covered him at all.

But Saturday marked a clear escalation in hostility from MSNBC's on-air personalities as Sanders' diverse coalition of supporters propelled him to a landslide victory in Nevada, the third consecutive state in which the senator has won the popular vote.



Nicole Wallace, former communications director for the George W. Bush White House, described Sanders' multi-racial, multi-generational coalition as a "squeaky, angry minority" and accused the senator of deploying "dark arts" as she introduced Democratic political consultant James Carville, who proceeded to declare Sanders' win in Nevada a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A squeaky, angry minority."



MSNBC is gonna be must-watch TV the next few weeks. Carville follows by calling Putin the real winner today. pic.twitter.com/9FRds8YWD3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 22, 2020

At one point in his appearance, Carville waved at the camera and said, "Hi, Vlad," suggesting Putin was likely watching MSNBC's coverage of the caucus results.

Wallace later lamented that she has "no idea what voters think about anything anymore" after her colleague, Steve Kornacki, explained that Sanders performed well in precincts with a large number of Culinary Union workers, despite the union leadership's antagonism toward the senator.

"Those are the voters that have seen the sheets that Culinary handed them about #MedicareForAll and decided to vote anyway for @BernieSanders" ✊ #NevadaCaucus



(Nicolle Wallace: "I have no idea what voters think about anything anymore") 😆 pic.twitter.com/BIzPzrG9Yh — Ԍεοϝϝ 🌹 (@SpittingBack) February 22, 2020

NPR's Maria Hinojosa, a frequent MSNBC contributor, demanded to know what Sanders has done to "actually deliver for Latino and Latina voters" after the senator dominated the Democratic field among those voters in Nevada.

"As somebody who has been around for a while...I want receipts. What has he done in all his time to actually deliver for Latino/a voters?"



Strange thing to say on the night @BernieSanders won the Latino/a vote in Nevada by nearly 40 points. pic.twitter.com/93kmnPd31j — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 23, 2020

The most unhinged lines of Saturday night came from Hardball host Chris Matthews, who compared Sanders' Nevada win to the Nazi invasion of France.

"I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940," said Matthews. "And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, 'It's over.' And Churchill says, 'How can that be? You've got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?' He said, 'It's over.'

"So I had that suppressed feeling," Matthews continued. "I can't be as wild as Carville but he is damn smart, and I think he's damn right on this one."

Chris Matthews just compared Bernie's victory in Nevada to the Nazis taking control of France.



Incredibly offensive thing to say about someone from a family of holocaust survivors. pic.twitter.com/t29L4K4iHm — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 22, 2020

Matthews' remarks comparing the Sanders campaign to Nazis - not the first time an MSNBC host has made such a comparison - sparked immediate backlash and demands for his resignation.

As Mike Casca, communications director for the Sanders campaign, put it:

never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third reich.



but here we are. https://t.co/2G1bqZ6bkI — mike casca (@cascamike) February 22, 2020

Earlier Saturday, as Common Dreams reported, Matthews suggested that four more years of Donald Trump might be better for the Democratic Party than a Sanders presidency.

MSNBC's network-wide meltdown was so apparent that commentators on rival networks took notice - and talked about it on live television.

"There is a power that comes from being witnessed and being recognized in your pain and suffering."



"[Bernie] is not wrong. The establishment is upset! There is another station where people are freaking out and melting down...all over the airwaves." -@vanjones68 with the shade pic.twitter.com/p6Kt1KpQgZ — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 23, 2020

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, attempted to explain the corporate media's open hostility toward Sanders and his supporters in an appearance on CNN Saturday evening.

"I'm a relatively new person here at CNN," said Rojas, who contributes to the network as a political commentator. "There are not a ton of people that are my age, or that look like me. Most of the people that sit in a lot of the most powerful rooms in the country pushing forward our news are . . . not the same level of class."

"The people who sit in a lot of the most powerful rooms in the country pushing forward our news are not the same level of class...there is a worldview that is vastly different from the everyday voter to who our DC pundits and folks who are in the newsroom." -@alexandrasiera pic.twitter.com/UzSHC7QjDq — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 22, 2020

"Even though it might not be, you know, literally some person pulling the strings," Rojas said, "there is a worldview that is vastly different from the everyday voter."

This post is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

-

Comments welcome.

