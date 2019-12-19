Meet One America News Network's New Chief White House Correspondent

One America News Network ("OAN") has announced that Chanel Rion will lead OAN's White House coverage as the network's Chief White House Correspondent.

"We're delighted to have Chanel lead our White House coverage. She's fully engaged in the news cycle and not afraid to ask the tough questions," stated Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of One America News Network. "Chanel has garnered a large following amongst OAN viewers."

Ms. Rion has been instrumental in One America News's coverage of President Trump's re-election campaign, the White House, and US National Security. She has taken her reporting and investigative efforts globally - reporting from the North/South Korean border; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Budapest, Hungary.



Chanel Rion

Ms. Rion most recently led and produced the One America News Investigates' three-part series featuring investigations centered in Ukraine with special guest Rudy Giuliani. The One America News Investigates programs exposed Hunter Biden's corruption and money laundering activities and former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's perjury before Congress and the American people. Most recently, via Twitter, Ms. Rion is believed to be the first journalist to report Ukrainian Flight 752 over Iran was shot down by Iranian forces despite the Iranian government's initial claims of mechanical issues.

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, Ms. Rion provided coverage of President Trump's address to the world announcing that US Forces eliminated ISIS Leadership. Ms. Rion asked the President if the pull-out of US troops in Syria the prior month was strategically tied to the raid on ISIS leadership. The President's response included, "It's a great question and you're doing a great job."

Chanel Rion is a graduate of Harvard University with a degree in International Relations.

