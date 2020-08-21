A Message
Chicago - Aug. 27, 2020
Kenneth Copeland Loses Gig

Voice Of Victory Unwins

"The Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), a worldwide television network that for years has aired a number of controversial prosperity preachers, says that as part of its 'new vision' and changes to the lineup, it will no longer air Word of Faith teacher Kenneth Copeland, whose Believer's Voice of Victory broadcast had been a part of TBN for 40 years," Christian News reports.

"Airing in Copeland's stead will be Steven Furtick, a hipster megachurch preacher who reportedly lives a lavish lifestyle and often preaches man-centered sermons."

Here's all you need to know:


See also: Kenneth Copeland Says Anyone Who Doesn't Vote for Trump Is "Guilty of Murder."

Comments welcome.



Posted on August 27, 2020
