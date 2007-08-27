|
|
|
Jonathan Pie's Black Lives Matter Report Brilliantly Illustrates The Point Of Jonathan Pie
The truth always comes in what he says off-camera. Then when the light goes on, he shifts to the professional but false veneer his job demands under the guise of . . . truth. Defund TV News!
-
-
-
-
Posted on June 10, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company