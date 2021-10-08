|
It Turns Out "One America News" Is AT&T
One America News (OAN) is a television news channel that embraces the QAnon cult, spreads Mike Lindell's discredited conspiracy theories, and believes Trump won the 2020 election.
In court filings, OAN CEO Robert Herring Sr. said AT&T paid OAN about $57 million over five years. But AT&T doesn't really want to talk about it.
A lawyer for OAN, Patrick Nellies, testified in court that if OAN "was to lose or not be renewed on [AT&T's] DirecTV, the company would go out of business tomorrow."
Posted on October 7, 2021
