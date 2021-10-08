It Turns Out "One America News" Is AT&T One America News (OAN) is a television news channel that embraces the QAnon cult, spreads Mike Lindell's discredited conspiracy theories, and believes Trump won the 2020 election. In court filings, OAN CEO Robert Herring Sr. said AT&T paid OAN about $57 million over five years. But AT&T doesn't really want to talk about it.

From Popular Information: A lawyer for OAN, Patrick Nellies, testified in court that if OAN "was to lose or not be renewed on [AT&T's] DirecTV, the company would go out of business tomorrow." In February, Popular Information asked AT&T if it would continue to carry OAN on its platforms. AT&T provided the following response: When it comes to the channels we carry for customers, we do not exercise control over their editorial content. We review our contract terms continually and, in the meantime, if customers have questions about a provider's content, they should contact the individual channel provider. AT&T did not respond to a request for comment for this article. - See also: Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: Trump's Favorite Channel, One America News, Was Never 'News' At All. - Previously: Meet One America News Network's New Chief White House Correspondent. - Comments welcome.





