Hulu To Sinclair: Drop Dead

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) reported Friday that Hulu has decided to drop Sinclair's 21 regional sports network brands (RSN), YES Network and Marquee, depriving its subscribers of the excitement of watching their favorite local sports teams.

While Sinclair attempted to come to an amicable and fair agreement, Hulu was not willing to provide the RSNs reasonable compensation for their valuable local sports content.



Starting today, the FOX Regional Sports Networks are no longer available on Hulu and consumers will have to look elsewhere to access the content. Sinclair's RSNs can be viewed on most major cable platforms as well as DirectTV and AT&T Now.

"While we offered Hulu a deal consistent with terms agreed to by other distributors, the streaming service refused to accept these fair and market-based terms," said Barry Faber, Sinclair's president of distribution and network relations. "It is unfortunate that Hulu has chosen to take away some of the most popular sports programming on TV from millions of subscribers."

Hulu, owned by Disney, which also owns ESPN, was forced to sell the RSNs by the Department of Justice due to competitive reasons with ESPN. Hulu still carries ESPN and also agreed to carry another of its owner's content, Comcast RSNs, but is refusing to carry Sinclair RSNs.

RSNs that will no longer be offered on Hulu include FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Ohio, Sports Time Ohio, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Tennessee, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports New Orleans, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports San Diego, Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, YES Network, and Marquee. At the end of September, Hulu accounted for approximately four million Sinclair RSN subscribers.

See also:

* SportsPro: Hulu Drops Sinclair-Owned RSNs Amid Distribution Standoff.

"U.S. firm becomes latest streamer to drop Fox Sports-branded regional networks."

* Bloomberg: Diamond Sports Bonds Slide After Hulu Drops Sinclair's Network.

"Hulu LLC dropped regional sports coverage provided by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s Diamond Sports, dealing another setback to the network as its bonds sank to record lows."

* ClutchPoints: Hulu Joins YouTube In Kicking Sinclair-Owned Fox Sports Channels To The Curb.

"Other streaming services who similarly made a move to drop RSNs from their live TV packages include Dish Network, which did it last year, and Fubo TV, which made the move back in January."

