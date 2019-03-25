A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Dec. 17, 2019
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood TV
Our monthly TV archive.
TV Towns
A Beachwood Guide.
And Then There's Maude
Our tribute to the debut season.
Favorite Channels
God TV
Gay TV
As Seen On TV
Television Without Pity
Museum Of Classic Chicago TV
NASA TV
TV Tropes

How Meet The Press Faked An Impeachment Panel In A Michigan Bar

Local Investigative Blogger Shows How It's Done

"Business-friendly Republicans in West Michigan may be underwhelmed by the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump," the Michigan Advance reports.

"But based on random interviews around Grand Rapids this weekend, following a national news segment many found unrepresentative of the area, many locals find impeachment critical for holding the president accountable.

"Meet the Press, the stalwart Sunday morning political gabfest on NBC, has made Kent County in West Michigan a major point of focus for its 2020 election coverage.

"On Sunday that included a segment with six Grand Rapids-area Republicans sharing their lack of enthusiasm with the impeachment effort during a roundtable discussion filmed at Brewery Vivant, a Grand Rapids brewery in the trendy East Hills neighborhood."

Let's let Emptywheel, aka Marcy Wheeler, pick it up from here.

-

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Full thread including video of each voter interviewed.

-

Comments welcome.

-

1. From Steve Rhodes:

My guess is that the Meet the Press folks said, "Hey, let's go to a bar in a swing state and show how 'real people' don't care about impeachment." And then they found the people they knew would say what they wanted to hear, brought them to the bar and filmed the segment. (As if a six-person focus group is representative and statistically significant anyway; you'd never broadcast a poll of six people.)

Now, some of you out there might be saying, "No way, they wouldn't do that." But everyone who has ever worked in a newsroom knows that's exactly how it works. To wit:



Permalink

Posted on December 17, 2019
MUSIC - Radius Ticketing Already Sucks.
TV - Meet The Press Fakes Michigan Bar Chat.
POLITICS - Mental Health Parity Law Not Working.
SPORTS - Trump Rigging Stadium Investment.

BOOKS - Welcome To Cli-Fi.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Beachwood Holiday Gift Guide 2019.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2019, The Beachwood Media Company