How Meet The Press Faked An Impeachment Panel In A Michigan Bar
"Business-friendly Republicans in West Michigan may be underwhelmed by the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump," the Michigan Advance reports.
"But based on random interviews around Grand Rapids this weekend, following a national news segment many found unrepresentative of the area, many locals find impeachment critical for holding the president accountable.
"Meet the Press, the stalwart Sunday morning political gabfest on NBC, has made Kent County in West Michigan a major point of focus for its 2020 election coverage.
"On Sunday that included a segment with six Grand Rapids-area Republicans sharing their lack of enthusiasm with the impeachment effort during a roundtable discussion filmed at Brewery Vivant, a Grand Rapids brewery in the trendy East Hills neighborhood."
Let's let Emptywheel, aka Marcy Wheeler, pick it up from here.
1. From Steve Rhodes:
My guess is that the Meet the Press folks said, "Hey, let's go to a bar in a swing state and show how 'real people' don't care about impeachment." And then they found the people they knew would say what they wanted to hear, brought them to the bar and filmed the segment. (As if a six-person focus group is representative and statistically significant anyway; you'd never broadcast a poll of six people.)
Now, some of you out there might be saying, "No way, they wouldn't do that." But everyone who has ever worked in a newsroom knows that's exactly how it works. To wit:
Posted on December 17, 2019
