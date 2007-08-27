How Chinese TV Is Covering Chicago's Coronavirus Crisis The China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is producing reports about the coronavirus crisis in America from Chicago. Here's a look. 1. Chicago Businesses Struggle To Cope With COVID-19 Closure. (March 17) "Some U.S. states are taking drastic steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. California, Ohio and Illinois have closed bars and restaurants, leaving owners and workers wondering how they'll survive financially. CGTN's Dan Williams reports from Chicago."

* 2. Family And Friends Turned Away From Nursing Homes In The U.S. (March 20) "As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, concerns grow for the most vulnerable populations. Nursing homes across the United States are on high alert. At least 30 people died following an outbreak at a home in Washington State. ​Now, positive tests at facilities in the Chicago area of Illinois are raising more concerns. CGTN's Dan Williams reports." * 3. Illinois Joins Other States Imposing Stay-At-Home Orders. (March 22) "New Jersey is joining the list of U.S. states imposing stay-at-home' orders. Public gatherings are banned and only essential businesses can stay open. The State of Illinois just began a similar policy after its COVID-19 cases hit nearly 600. CGTN's Dan Williams has more from Chicago." *



4. Life In The Time Of Coronavirus: Chicago, Illinois. (March 23) "In Chicago, Illinois, restaurants and bars remain closed due to concerns for the coronavirus. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered closures after many still congregated at public places on St. Patrick's Day, despite government warnings to keep a social distance. Restaurants can still open for takeout business. CGTN Correspondent Liu Xiaoqian talked to some people about the situation in the city." * 5. Chicago Prioritizes Testing First Responders And Medical Workers. (March 27) "More and more drive-thru test sites are emerging across the United States. In Chicago, first responders and health workers can get priority tests at these makeshift sites." * 6. Plight Of First Responders And Medical Staff In Chicago. (March 28) "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, so does concern surrounding the threat to the very people we depend on to protect the front lines - our doctors, nurses and other first responders. CGTN's Dan Williams reports." * 7. What Is A Stay-Home Order Like In Chicago. (March 29) "Although Illinois was one of the earliest states to implement a statewide stay-home order, as our reporter Liu Xiaoqian finds out, people are still roaming the streets of Chicago." * 8. Here's How A Nurse In Chicago Is Handling The Ongoing Outbreak Of COVID-19. (April 8) "They are some of the first people working with patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. CGTN's Dan Williams speaks with Patrice Rosenberg, an ICU nurse at Northwestern Medicine, about her experience during the pandemic and what people in the health care industry need to do to continue their difficult work." - Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on April 9, 2020





