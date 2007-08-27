Global TV Market Spikes With Pandemic

The global television station market is expected to grow from $127.62 billion in 2019 to $143.17 billion, according to the new report "Global Television Station Markets 2020-2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth."

Due to the global pandemic of coronavirus infection, the market for television seeing significant demand in 2020 as consumers ramp up media consumption to stay informed, as well as to spend time during home quarantine. The market is expected to stabilize at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% and reach $158.42 billion by 2023.



Increasing demand for high-definition content and advertisement is the key factor driving the growth of the global television station market.

Demand for high-quality OTT-TVs such as HBO Go and others is growing as customers choose high-quality videos and content.

Besides this, businesses concentrate on raising sales by ads as television is the most influential outlet for targeting a wider audience and future clients.

One of the innovative firms, iSpot, is placing a TV banner in another domain: the potential to target and monitor advertiser-defined audience segments across the TV ecosystem as a whole.

Therefore, the Increasing demand for high definition content and advertisement is expected to drive the growth of the television station market.

The emergence of newer technologies is also a key trend. ATSC 3.0 is the latest edition of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines, which specifies precisely how TV signals are transmitted and interpreted. ATSC 3.0's key benefit is picture quality, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR).

In addition to the image and audio enhancements, ATSC 3.0 also helps you to watch video transmitted on handheld devices such as phones and tablets as well as in cars.

Samsung revealed it would support ATSC 3.0 in 13 of its 8 K TVs by the end of 2020, while LG will follow the standard in six of its OLED sets. Also in 2020, a company called BitRouter has developed an ATSC 3.0 set-top box that can connect to TVs via HDMI.

