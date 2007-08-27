Day In The Life Of A Chicago TV Repairman "Another day of riding through Chicago neighborhoods on the South side, and also Harvey, IL. My television repair company Marc Anthony Television Repair, provides in-home TV repair service to the entire city of Chicago, suburbs, and Northwest Indiana. Today I'll be taking you on a tour of the Washington Heights neighborhood (my old spot), the Woodlawn neighborhood, the South Shore neighborhood, and Harvey. So just sit back and enjoy the tour and the chill music in the background." Dude covered 63.2 miles over 5 hours, 37 minutes.

Posted on March 4, 2020






