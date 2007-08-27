A Message
From the
Station Manager
Chicago - Mar. 4, 2020
Day In The Life Of A Chicago TV Repairman

By bigdog8882/via YouTube

"Another day of riding through Chicago neighborhoods on the South side, and also Harvey, IL. My television repair company Marc Anthony Television Repair, provides in-home TV repair service to the entire city of Chicago, suburbs, and Northwest Indiana. Today I'll be taking you on a tour of the Washington Heights neighborhood (my old spot), the Woodlawn neighborhood, the South Shore neighborhood, and Harvey. So just sit back and enjoy the tour and the chill music in the background."

Dude covered 63.2 miles over 5 hours, 37 minutes.


-

Comments welcome.



Posted on March 4, 2020
Beachwood Radio!






