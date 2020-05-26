And Then There's Maude

At Least 11 Local TV Stations Aired The Same Amazon-Scripted Segment

"The package - you can view the script Amazon provided to news stations here - was produced by Amazon spokesperson Todd Walker.

"Only one station, Toledo ABC affiliate WTVG, acknowledged that Walker was an Amazon employee, not a news reporter, and noted that Amazon had supplied the video."





Other stations that ran the Amazon-provided content as a news package include:

* WTVJ-NBC, Miami, FL

* WKRN-ABC, Nashville, TN

* WLEX-NBC, Lexington, KY (ran twice)

* WVVA-NBC, Bluefield, WV

* WTVM-ABC, Columbus, GA (ran twice)

* KMIR-NBC, Palm Springs, CA (ran three times)

* WBTW-CBS, Myrtle Beach, SC

* WOAY-ABC, Bluefield, WV (ran twice)

-

More.

-

