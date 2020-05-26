|
|
|
At Least 11 Local TV Stations Aired The Same Amazon-Scripted Segment
"The package - you can view the script Amazon provided to news stations here - was produced by Amazon spokesperson Todd Walker.
"Only one station, Toledo ABC affiliate WTVG, acknowledged that Walker was an Amazon employee, not a news reporter, and noted that Amazon had supplied the video."
Other stations that ran the Amazon-provided content as a news package include:
* WTVJ-NBC, Miami, FL
* WKRN-ABC, Nashville, TN
* WLEX-NBC, Lexington, KY (ran twice)
* WVVA-NBC, Bluefield, WV
* WTVM-ABC, Columbus, GA (ran twice)
* KMIR-NBC, Palm Springs, CA (ran three times)
* WBTW-CBS, Myrtle Beach, SC
* WOAY-ABC, Bluefield, WV (ran twice)
-
More.
-
Posted on May 30, 2020
|
|
© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company