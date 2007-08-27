Armchair Vacation: Chicago! "Hosted by Jack Douglas, America! traveled the United States to cities and places, expertly narrated by Jack Douglas. A fabulous look at Chicago, Illinois. Too much to mention, including a boat ride, State Street, Maxwell Street, The Chicago Fire Academy, Kungsholm Restaurant and it's miniature puppet opera, Rush Street, Buckingham Fountain, Midwest Buddhist Church festival, Chicago's Riverview Amusement Park, Chicago Zoological Park, The Art Institute, The Chicago Historical Society, and more. Riverview fans will enjoy the colorful Riverview footage!" - Comments welcome.





Permalink

Posted on May 26, 2020





