And Then There's Maude

24 Hours With Oxygen

"Oxygen is an American pay television channel that is owned by NBCUniversal, which is a subsidiary of Comcast. The channel primarily airs true crime programming targeted towards women."

12:30 p.m.: Smiley Face Killers

1:30 p.m.: It Takes a Killer

2 p.m.: Method of a Serial Killer

4 p.m.: Murdered by Morning

5 p.m.: License to Kill



Oh, you get the idea.

-

Previously:

* 24 Hours With QVC

* 24 Hours With Tru TV

* 24 Hours With Current TV

* 24 Hours With The Military Channel

* 24 Hours With The Hallmark Channel

* 24 Hours With TVGN

* 24 Hours With Retroplex

* 24 Hours With Penthouse TV

* 24 Hours With The DIY Network

* 24 Hours With BET

* 24 Hours With CNBC

* 24 Hours With WWMEB

* 24 Hours With PRISM TV

* 24 Hours With Al Jazeera America.

* 24 Hours With Fuse.

* 24 Hours With Pop TV.

* 24 Hours With BET Soul.

* 24 Hours With BabyTV.

* 24 Hours With Jewelry Television.

* 24 Hours With XFHS.

* 24 Hours With Freeform.

* 24 Hours With Baby1.

* 24 Hours With RUS-TV.

* 24 Hours With The Esquire Network.

* 24 Hours With Velocity.

* 24 Hours With WYCC.

* 24 Hours With FM.

* 24 Hours With The Great American Country Channel.

* 24 Hours With Lakeshore TV.

* 24 Hours With CAN TV19.

* 24 Hours With The Game Show Network.

* 24 Hours With Bloomberg TV.

* 24 Hours With HGTV.

-

Comments welcome.