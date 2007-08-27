|
24 Hours With HGTV
11 p.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: South Shore Score
11:32 pm: My Lottery Dream Home: Florida Windfall
12:01 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: Buy Now, Inherit Later
12:30 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: IT Geek to Rich and Chic
1 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: Athol Family Dream Home
1:30 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: Million Dollar Bull's-Eye
2 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: Waterfront Windfall
2:30 a.m.: My Lottery Dream Home: Cabin Fever
3 a.m.: 5 Makeup Tips 4 You
3:30 a.m.: Meaningful Beauty 7
4 a.m.: New Larry King Update: Credit Crisis?
4:30 a.m.: Have Thinning Hair? Keranique Can Help Regrow Beautiful, Thicker Hair!
5 a.m.: 5 Makeup Tips 4 You
5:30 a.m.: Lung Cancer From Asbestos?
6 a.m.: Fixer Upper: A Young Couple Hopes for a House With Old World Charm
7 a.m: Fixer Upper: A Host & Hostess for the Bed & Breakfast
8 a.m.: Fixer Upper: Family Leaves the Bustling City for Quiet Simplicity
9 a.m.: Fixer Upper: Rustic Italian Dream Home
10 a.m.: 100 Day Dream Home | Trade Secrets: Key West Compromise
11 a.m.: 100 Day Dream Home | Trade Secrets: Jungle to Dream Oasis
Noon: Love It or List It: Small House, Great Neighborhood
1 p.m.: Love It or List It: Community Calling
2 p.m.: Love It or List It: Betting the Horse Farm
3 p.m.: Love It or List It: Opportunity in the Attic
4 p.m.: Love It or List It: Site Unseen
5 p.m.: Love It or List It: Master Office Issues
6 p.m.: Love It or List It: Nostalgia Is Not Enough
7 p.m.: Love It or List It: Overseas Oversight
7:59 p.m.: Love It or List It: Elbow Room
9:01 p.m. Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House | Waiting on a Dream
10:01 p.m.: Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House | Too Long in Limbo
Posted on March 21, 2020
