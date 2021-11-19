Subscribe to the Newsletter

World Cup Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On FIFA

By AP

"An Associated Press investigation has found that World Cup 2022 host Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on FIFA officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the most popular sports tournament."

-

Previously:
* World Cup Politics: Fixed Matches, Fascism & FIFA.

* FIFA's Radio Deals: Rigged?

* The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly: New Mob Museum Display Explores Corruption Of FIFA.

* FIFA (Allegedly) Still Super Corrupt.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #383: We Want A Parade

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Red Stars Spirit. Plus: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson; Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling; Breaking! Porter Moser Left Loyola; Illini (Maybe) A Top Ten Team; Stove Stuff; and Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #383: We Want A Parade" »

Posted on Nov 19, 2021

TrackNotes: Modern Games

By Thomas Chambers

The betting day Saturday was like taking a stupid amusement park ride.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Modern Games" »

Posted on Nov 7, 2021

TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf

By Thomas Chambers

Bob Baffert's Breeders' Cup.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf" »

Posted on Nov 5, 2021