World Cup Host Qatar Used Ex-CIA Officer To Spy On FIFA
"An Associated Press investigation has found that World Cup 2022 host Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on FIFA officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the most popular sports tournament."
Previously:
* World Cup Politics: Fixed Matches, Fascism & FIFA.
* The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly: New Mob Museum Display Explores Corruption Of FIFA.
* FIFA (Allegedly) Still Super Corrupt.
