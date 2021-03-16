Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Wilson Unveils New Official Game Ball Ahead Of WNBA's 25th Season
Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association, unveiled Monday the league's new official game ball before the start of the milestone 25th WNBA season.
"We are thrilled to be tipping off our partnership with the WNBA in advance of a historic 25th milestone season," said Amanda Lamb, Global Marketing Director, Team Sports at Wilson. "Introducing the Evo NXT to the pinnacle of the women's game, and announcing our first WNBA Advisory Staff member, all in the midst of Women's History Month, is truly a momentous occasion for Wilson."
Made of 100% composite leather, the official WNBA game ball integrates Wilson's Evo NXT construction featuring an enhanced grip and a soft moisture-minimalizing feel.
"As we head into our 25th season with more momentum and energy than ever, we are excited to be partnering with Wilson on our new official game ball," said Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner. "We're grateful for Wilson's partnership and commitment to women's basketball, and the updated white and fire orange look signifies a new chapter for the WNBA brand and our game."
To coincide with the game ball reveal, Wilson also introduced its first WNBA Advisory Staff member, three-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage. As an official Wilson Advisory Staff member, the Australian center for the Las Vegas Aces will playtest, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.
"I'm so excited to be the first WNBA player on Wilson's Advisory Staff," said Cambage. "It's beyond important for women like me to have a seat at the table to influence creative ideas and provide performance insights."
Cambage joins renowned skills coach Chris Brickley and FIBA 3x3 star Dušan Bulut on a growing Wilson Basketball Advisory Staff team. Comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches, teaching pros and advisors, Wilson's Advisory Staff program was established nearly 90 years ago, representing a wide variety of sports around the world.
The Wilson WNBA game ball will be available exclusively on wilson.com beginning May 3, and through select retailers, including WNBAStore.com, on May 17. Following the start of the 2021 WNBA season, Wilson will also reveal first-of-its-kind collaborations with the WNBA, including three launches throughout the year featuring designs from artists and collaborators ranging from Cambage to tastemaker Beija Velez and more.
Wilson's partnership milestones with the National Basketball Association will continue to roll out throughout 2021 with announcements and activations across the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, and into the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.
-
Previously: Chicago-Based Wilson Now The Official Game Ball Of The NBA.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Wilson Unveils New Official Game Ball Ahead Of WNBA's 25th Season
Made of 100% composite leather, the official WNBA game ball integrates Wilson's Evo NXT construction featuring an enhanced grip and a soft moisture-minimalizing feel.Continue reading "Wilson Unveils New Official Game Ball Ahead Of WNBA's 25th Season" »
Posted on Mar 16, 2021
How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up
This is mostly a test reaffirming how much trouble telling the truth can cause for media chatterboxes with no sense or decorum.Continue reading "How Mark Giangreco Blew Himself Up" »
Posted on Mar 5, 2021
Worst White Sox Trade Ever?
Surely in the 120-year history of the South Side franchise no front office made such a grievous error. However, investigation and hindsight are required..Continue reading "Worst White Sox Trade Ever?" »
Posted on Mar 1, 2021
TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert
The higher purpose: Cheap-shit condos and another Starbucks.Continue reading "TrackNotes: Arlington's Amber Alert" »
Posted on Feb 26, 2021