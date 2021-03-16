Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association, unveiled Monday the league's new official game ball before the start of the milestone 25th WNBA season.

"We are thrilled to be tipping off our partnership with the WNBA in advance of a historic 25th milestone season," said Amanda Lamb, Global Marketing Director, Team Sports at Wilson. "Introducing the Evo NXT to the pinnacle of the women's game, and announcing our first WNBA Advisory Staff member, all in the midst of Women's History Month, is truly a momentous occasion for Wilson."



Made of 100% composite leather, the official WNBA game ball integrates Wilson's Evo NXT construction featuring an enhanced grip and a soft moisture-minimalizing feel.

"As we head into our 25th season with more momentum and energy than ever, we are excited to be partnering with Wilson on our new official game ball," said Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner. "We're grateful for Wilson's partnership and commitment to women's basketball, and the updated white and fire orange look signifies a new chapter for the WNBA brand and our game."

To coincide with the game ball reveal, Wilson also introduced its first WNBA Advisory Staff member, three-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage. As an official Wilson Advisory Staff member, the Australian center for the Las Vegas Aces will playtest, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.

"I'm so excited to be the first WNBA player on Wilson's Advisory Staff," said Cambage. "It's beyond important for women like me to have a seat at the table to influence creative ideas and provide performance insights."

Cambage joins renowned skills coach Chris Brickley and FIBA 3x3 star Dušan Bulut on a growing Wilson Basketball Advisory Staff team. Comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches, teaching pros and advisors, Wilson's Advisory Staff program was established nearly 90 years ago, representing a wide variety of sports around the world.

The Wilson WNBA game ball will be available exclusively on wilson.com beginning May 3, and through select retailers, including WNBAStore.com, on May 17. Following the start of the 2021 WNBA season, Wilson will also reveal first-of-its-kind collaborations with the WNBA, including three launches throughout the year featuring designs from artists and collaborators ranging from Cambage to tastemaker Beija Velez and more.

Wilson's partnership milestones with the National Basketball Association will continue to roll out throughout 2021 with announcements and activations across the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, and into the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

Previously: Chicago-Based Wilson Now The Official Game Ball Of The NBA.

