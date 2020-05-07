Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?
"Professional and college sports have been shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline joins the Ground Game podcast to talk about when college teams can start gathering, practicing and competing again, as well as what might happen if a student-athlete tests positive for the virus."
The Ex-Cub Factor
From Manny Ramirez to Mel Rojas.Continue reading "The Ex-Cub Factor" »
Posted on May 7, 2020
The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One
The Bears' best-ever team could only win one championship. The Bulls won three in a row - twice.Continue reading "The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One" »
Posted on May 6, 2020