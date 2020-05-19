Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
When They Broke Up The Bulls
The two Jerrys fucked it up, plain and simple.
Even if some players were on the decline - a questionable argument - they had only declined to the point where they were still the best team in the league.
And it was up to Jerry Krause to start filtering young players - through the draft or other types of acquisition - onto the roster. A teardown of a championship team (of the ages) is unconscionable. (That doesn't mean Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen, in particular, were eager to return for another year, though it was the Jerrys who chased them both off. And who really knows what Michael Jordan would have done at that point; the whole thing had become an incredible grind. But in any case, it shouldn't have gone down the way it did.)
Let's take a look at how it happened - in two videos.
1. Tim Floyd On The Bulls' Post-Jordan Strategy, Jerry Krause's Goals.
-
And since we're on Tim Floyd . . .
May 18, 2020
*
2. How The Bulls Self-Destructed After Michael Jordan And Phil Jackson Left.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
When They Broke Up The Bulls
It's abundantly clear that it didn't have to go down the way it did.Continue reading "When They Broke Up The Bulls" »
Posted on May 19, 2020
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance
Greed, ego, pride, backstabbing, rivalry, treachery, betrayal - everything but the sex. Plus: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down; The Bundesliga Is Back!; Biggs Time Is Back!; and Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance" »
Posted on May 15, 2020