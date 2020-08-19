The Washington Football Team announced Monday that they have appointed Jason Wright team president. In this role, Wright will be responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing. He will join Coach Ron Rivera, who maintains all on-field responsibilities and football decisions, in reporting directly to team owner, Dan Snyder.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league," Snyder said. "We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially.

"He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football."



"From football to business school to McKinsey, I have always enjoyed building exciting new things and taking on the hard, seemingly intractable challenges that others may not want to tackle," Wright said.

"I especially love doing this with organizations who have deep history and values that set a firm foundation. This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me. The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization - from football to operations to branding to culture - and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.

"As a DMV local and fan, I've been watching this team with interest long before I knew I could become part of it. I believe in Dan Snyder's vision for this organization, and I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera, who is a champion for the players and one of the great minds in football. Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team."

"I remember Jason as a player," Rivera said, "and it is no surprise to me that he went on to achieve the caliber of success that Jason has in his time in the business world. From my conversations with his former teammates and coaches plus my own with Jason, I have come to see that we share many of the same core values and beliefs. Because he knows the NFL firsthand and how fast it moves, I am excited to have him on board to head up the front office and operations, so that I can focus on what's most important to the fans in our community - winning football games."

Wright spent seven years as a running back in the NFL with stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, where he was the Cardinals' team captain and union representative during the league's 2011 lockout.

Upon his retirement from the gridiron, he received his MBA, graduating with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and building on his undergraduate studies in psychology at Northwestern University, where he was also an Academic All-American and captain of the football team.

Wright went on to global strategy and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he quickly ascended to being named partner in the Operations Practice, based in Washington, D.C.

In addition to steering some of the world's most influential Chief Human Resources Officers, Chief Financial Officers and Chief Security Officers to transformed environments, modernized operations and increased business value, he spearheaded the Black Economic Institute at McKinsey, where he additionally co-piloted their anti-racism and inclusion strategy.

Wright is also a trustee for the Union Theological Seminary, where he helps the institution better equip students with community organizing and social entrepreneurship skills.

