Unused Rental Cars Parked At Baseball Stadiums

By AP

Thursday was supposed to be opening day for Major League Baseball, but stadiums are empty, with the season postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, parking lots are being used to store unused rental vehicles.

Posted on Mar 28, 2020

The White Sox Report

An Opening Day Requiem

By Roger Wallenstein

Someday there will be another one, and when it arrives, the emotions, joy and hopes will burst forth possibly like never before. May we all be here to add it to our Opening Day memories.

Posted on Mar 27, 2020

Missing Chicago's Game

By Jim Coffman

Sure, the Bears are Chicago's team, but if basketball wasn't number one in Chicago before the '90s, the glorious run of Michael Jordan's six-time champ Bulls made it so.

Posted on Mar 25, 2020