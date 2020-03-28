Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Unused Rental Cars Parked At Baseball Stadiums
Thursday was supposed to be opening day for Major League Baseball, but stadiums are empty, with the season postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, parking lots are being used to store unused rental vehicles.Continue reading "Unused Rental Cars Parked At Baseball Stadiums" »
Posted on Mar 28, 2020
An Opening Day Requiem
Someday there will be another one, and when it arrives, the emotions, joy and hopes will burst forth possibly like never before. May we all be here to add it to our Opening Day memories.Continue reading "An Opening Day Requiem" »
Posted on Mar 27, 2020
Missing Chicago's Game
Sure, the Bears are Chicago's team, but if basketball wasn't number one in Chicago before the '90s, the glorious run of Michael Jordan's six-time champ Bulls made it so.Continue reading "Missing Chicago's Game" »
Posted on Mar 25, 2020