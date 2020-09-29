Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
Tweeting Foles
Geez, if the Bears had named Nick Foles the starter at the beginning of the season, they might be undefeated!
Here's what the tweeps are saying.
Is it possible that Joe Biden is the Nick Foles of presidential candidates?— Andrew Falcone (@AndyBOP78) September 29, 2020
*
Big Dick Nick @NickFoles https://t.co/CL6UNYQvvH— Brian Stevenson (@brianbstevee) September 29, 2020
*
Yo @ChicagoBears who do we gotta talk to to get @NickFoles to put that sick visor back on his helmet? That's the BDN swag im here for— JT (@Jayhawki23) September 29, 2020
*
🚨 Michael McDonald Alert System | "What Nick Foles Believes"— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 29, 2020
*
Nick Foles but only if he didn't begin the season as the starter.— @that_daddy_jf (@that_playboy_jf) September 29, 2020
*
Nick Foles is the dude that always moves in on girls that have a boyfriend, but can't keep a relationship when he's in one.— Salty Sports Guy (@saltysportsdude) September 29, 2020
#nfl #bears #mrstealyourteam pic.twitter.com/ui32tU2Pan
*
nopw. u are stuck in Eagles land. pic.twitter.com/kvOAuAZ6xm— his royal perviness (@mistaperv) September 29, 2020
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Easton's Iconic Green Bat Is Back
A game-changer - again!Continue reading "Easton's Iconic Green Bat Is Back" »
Posted on Sep 29, 2020
The Dreadful Cowboy
This sonuvabitch, who is nothing but a grandstanding maniacal egotist and says he loves horses, absolutely cannot love horses, if he knows anything about horses.Continue reading "The Dreadful Cowboy" »
Posted on Sep 25, 2020