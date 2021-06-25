Arlington Heights sixth-grader Lila Nanisetty was honored recently for her ingenuity at the sixth annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals. She was among over 400 award-winning K-12 inventors from across the nation who were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony held on June 24.

Nanisetty won the Best Engineering Award for Thermo-Bat.

"When playing baseball or softball, it is hard to improve your swing when you can't tell where on the bat you hit the ball," she says. "My invention changes color in the spot that you hit the ball."

Watch Lila explain her invention in this video:



Invention Convention Worldwide is a global K-12 invention education curricular program mapped to national and state educational standards that teaches students problem-identification, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and creativity skills and builds confidence in invention, innovation and entrepreneurship for life. To participate, students are required to submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process and a poster board highlighting key points of the invention process.

This school year, over 120,000 students from across the world participated in an invention convention program.

In an effort to ensure that students who worked year-round on their inventions received the proper recognition they deserved in a safe way, the competition was once again hel virtually. Prior to advancing to the U.S. national event, students competed at local and regional levels. To participate in Invention Convention, students had to submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook showing the journey of their invention process, and a display board highlighting key points of the invention process.

-

Previously: Chicago-Area Student Inventors Changing The Game.

-

Comments welcome.

