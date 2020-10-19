This year twenty-twenty,

I'm awaiting its end.

Too bad it's not e-mail

I could just hit "send."

Our lives have been changed

By the raging pandemic.

When will we be safe?

The answer is academic.

Amidst all the turmoil

Came a baseball season.

Only 60 games played

I thought they were teasing.

Let's give credit

Where credit is due.

MLB pulled it off

With a few rules new.



The DH was universal

The change made a difference.

Three batters per reliever,

Old-schoolers claimed ignorance.

Put a runner on second

For each extra frame.

Now they've gone too far

We have Manfred to blame.

Precautions were taken

Most players wore masks.

Despite all the safeguards,

The problems were vast.

The Sox took great care.

The boys did as they oughta.

No one got the COVID

Except for Moncada.

But once the games started

The White Sox were psyched.

Keuchel added experience

And optimism spiked.

The rookie Robert

Was sensational in camp.

Once the real games started,

He performed like a champ.

So the kid slowed down

When September arrived.

Don't worry Sox fans,

This guy is a prize.

The contract for Grandal

Is the biggest in team history.

He can hit the long ball,

But his catching's a mystery.

McCann's a free agent.

He's adds a dimension.

It sure would be nice,

If he gets an extension.

We'll need a new DH

Encarnación provided no aid.

Nor did Mazara

Hahn needs a good trade.

Madrigal hit .340

In his big league debut.

Contact is his specialty

Drafting him was a coup.

Tim Anderson is legit,

His fielding was better.

He's a .300 hitter,

And a fine table-setter.

Abreu had his best season.

He gathered respect.

An RBI per game

He's MVP, I suspect.

Eloy kept thumping.

He can hit the long ball.

He'll be even better

When he stays away from the wall.

Giolito led the staff.

He even threw a no-hitter.

His change-up is effective.

He's all over Twitter.

But the club needs more pitching.

They're missing a piece.

Maybe Lopez or Dunning,

Or what about Cease?

Don't forget about Kopech

He might take up the slack.

His fastball is electric.

The Sox need him back.

The young guys are promising,

But none are yet great.

The biggest problem

Is finding the plate.

Not so with the bullpen

They highlighted the summer.

Heuer and Foster emerged,

And don't forget about Bummer.

We'll need a new closer

Say good-bye to Colomé.

He's as good as they come,

And he'll get his payday.

Hahn will be busy.

He'll be testing his theories.

When he hires a new manager,

Following the World Series.

Free agents are out there,

He has much to contemplate.

Hahn can offer prospects

If he needs trade bait.

The Sox are contenders.

They've cleaned up their mess.

How high they can fly

Is anyone's guess.

Ten games above .500

We'll take it, I suppose.

But the first round of playoffs,

Was as far as it goes.

Let's hope that next spring

When Opening Day rolls around.

We can go to the ballpark

And not be so homebound.

We can down a red hot with onions

And enjoy a cold Modelo.

Just the thought of being out there,

Makes me a happy fellow.

To baseball fans in all places,

Be careful but have some fun.

Wear a mask and social distance,

And hope for a better 2021.

Former Bill Veeck bar buddy Roger Wallenstein is our White Sox correspondent. He welcomes your comments.

1. From Rory Clark:

Now all we need

Is someone to guide

A wise new skipper

Makes champs on the South Side

Hahn went to Northwestern

He's purple and white

Let's hope in baseball decisions

He's equally bright

Loving the White Sox

Is a lifelong curse

Let's hope Jerry Reinsdorf

Opens his purse

If he does, next fall

We'll be cheering

I'll buy your hot dog

And your head I'll be "beering!"

2. From Brad Herzog:

2021 can't come soon enough.

These past four years sure have been tough.

I'm hopeful the votes will go our way

and November 3 feels like Opening Day.

