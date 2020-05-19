Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Origin Of MLB Trade Rumors
As a huge Cubs fan, there was always more hope in the offseason than the regular season, site founder (and University of Illinois grad) Tim Dierkes explains, leading to his fascination with the Hot Stove League and transactions.
1. From Steve Rhodes:
MLB Trade Rumors is an example of a site that newspapers should have thought up themselves - particularly newspapers that, as part of chains, have or had reporters in a variety of cities across the country, giving them a leg up on having an established, on-the-ground intelligence network.
It's also an example of a site that a newspaper company could have acquired or replicated. (Same for the Bleacher Reports and SBNation's of the Internet.) Now Dierkes has expanded his company to include sites covering transactions in other major sports including football, hockey and basketball.
And when people continue to say there is no business model for digital journalism? Well, this is just one of many sites that proves that noxious notion wrong. (Hint: The business model is an editorial model.)
And here Dierkes has been in our backyard all along. Shame, Chicago.
When They Broke Up The Bulls
It's abundantly clear that it didn't have to go down the way it did.Continue reading "When They Broke Up The Bulls" »
Posted on May 19, 2020
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance
Greed, ego, pride, backstabbing, rivalry, treachery, betrayal - everything but the sex. Plus: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down; The Bundesliga Is Back!; Biggs Time Is Back!; and Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance" »
Posted on May 15, 2020