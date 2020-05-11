Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles VII: Bursting Bubble Leagues
Plans to bring sports back "all degrees of bad."
But no worries: The sports event of the summer has arrived.
-
Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?
"Professional and college sports have been shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline joins the Ground Game podcast to talk about when college teams can start gathering, practicing and competing again, as well as what might happen if a student-athlete tests positive for the virus."Continue reading "Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?" »
Posted on May 11, 2020