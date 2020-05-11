Subscribe to the Newsletter

Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?

By AP

"Professional and college sports have been shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline joins the Ground Game podcast to talk about when college teams can start gathering, practicing and competing again, as well as what might happen if a student-athlete tests positive for the virus."

Posted on May 11, 2020