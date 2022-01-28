Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports Video
The Beachwood Radio Sports Show #388: More McCaskey Malpractice
We end the podcast much as we started it. Including: Same Process, Same Results; Bulls Eye; Blackhawks Down; Soccer, You Bet; and much, much more.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 388.
3:24: Same Process, Same Results.
George McCaskey still doesn't think he does his job badly.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 27, 2022
Matt Everflub.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 27, 2022
(just getting a start on things)
-
50:30: Bulls Eye.
The worst signing of the offseason pic.twitter.com/cl9zc2EjH6— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 28, 2022
-
57:31: Blackhawks Down.
At the very least the Blackhawks should have to be audited about policies in place to report sexual assault before they can continue operations. Are we just going to forget about this?— Jashvina Shah (@icehockeystick) January 27, 2022
-
59:27: Soccer, You Bet.
-
STOPPAGE: 8:01
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
