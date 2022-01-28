We end the podcast much as we started it. Including: Same Process, Same Results; Bulls Eye; Blackhawks Down; Soccer, You Bet; and much, much more.

SHOW NOTES

* 388.

3:24: Same Process, Same Results.

George McCaskey still doesn't think he does his job badly. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 27, 2022

Matt Everflub.



(just getting a start on things) — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 27, 2022

50:30: Bulls Eye.

The worst signing of the offseason pic.twitter.com/cl9zc2EjH6 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 28, 2022

57:31: Blackhawks Down.

At the very least the Blackhawks should have to be audited about policies in place to report sexual assault before they can continue operations. Are we just going to forget about this? — Jashvina Shah (@icehockeystick) January 27, 2022

59:27: Soccer, You Bet.

STOPPAGE: 8:01

