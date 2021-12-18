Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #387: Bears A Variant Of Concern

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Organization a highly transmissible laughingstock. Including: Think Of The Gambling Community; Breaking: Illinois Has A Bowl Team; Blackhawks & Beach; Bulls Back; Arismendy!; and State Of Basketball.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #387: Bears A Variant Of Concern

-

SHOW NOTES

* 387.

:12: Breaking: Illinois Has A Bowl Team!

* Thomas Hammock.

* Luce: The World's Greatest College Football Report, Special Edition: Rockets & Roosters.

-

18:52: Think Of The Gambling Community!

* COVID makes mockery of games' integrity.

-

53:39: Blackhawks & Beach.

-

57:27: Bulls Back.

-

1:00:46: Arismendy!

-

1:01:26: State Of Basketball.

* DePaul, Loyola, Northwestern, Illini.


-

STOPPAGE: 6:09

-

-

