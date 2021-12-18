Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #387: Bears A Variant Of Concern
Organization a highly transmissible laughingstock. Including: Think Of The Gambling Community; Breaking: Illinois Has A Bowl Team; Blackhawks & Beach; Bulls Back; Arismendy!; and State Of Basketball.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 387.
:12: Breaking: Illinois Has A Bowl Team!
* Luce: The World's Greatest College Football Report, Special Edition: Rockets & Roosters.
-
18:52: Think Of The Gambling Community!
* COVID makes mockery of games' integrity.
Thank you @BernsteinRahimi for being the first (that I've seen/heard) to mention how Fields was apparently playing quite hurt last night! His balls were not only floaty, but wobbly and ducky! #Bears— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 13, 2021
Matt Nagy reiterates that it's a pain tolerance issue for Justin Fields.— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 6, 2021
"Medically, we're never going to put him at risk medically. Never."
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson calls out parts of locker room for quitting https://t.co/BG8aD1RnZH— Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) December 17, 2021
Lowest PFF run-blocking grades thru Week 14:— Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) December 15, 2021
1) Tytus Howard, 42.0
2) Jawaan Taylor, 43.2
3) Calvin Throckmorton, 44.1
4) Charlie Heck, 44.2
5) Austin Reiter, 45.9
6) Cam Robinson, 46.8
7) John Simpson, 49.1
Sam Mustipher, 49.1
Trey Hopkins, 49.1
(min. 400 snaps)
-
53:39: Blackhawks & Beach.
New: Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement in Beach's negligence lawsuit against the team. pic.twitter.com/Lqwc6zgein— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 16, 2021
-
57:27: Bulls Back.
This dynamic was reported and written about earlier this week. But this quote from Donovan directly distills one of the competitive disadvantages the Bulls felt while waiting for postponements. pic.twitter.com/vzUnCXbmQ7— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 16, 2021
-
1:00:46: Arismendy!
NPB's Nippon-Ham Fighters Sign Arismendy Alcantara https://t.co/wOZS8t0QnC pic.twitter.com/LCrh3bavbI— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 10, 2021
-
1:01:26: State Of Basketball.
* DePaul, Loyola, Northwestern, Illini.
-
STOPPAGE: 6:09
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-
