Get on the right side of the rivalry. Plus: Around The NFL; COVIDY Bulls; Fleury Peury; Red Line Rivalry; Minnie Made It; Red Stars Reverse; and Go, Stro!

SHOW NOTES

* 386.

:41: Packer Meek.

In honor of Bears week, here's a fun fact:



If you went back and handed the Bears a 7-0 lead before every Packers-Bears matchup in the combined Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers Era (60 games, dating back to 1992) the Packers still would have outscored the Bears head-to-head in the Era. pic.twitter.com/CuszPZdbRH — PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) December 7, 2021

40:50: COVIDY Bulls.

Everything to know about Bulls' COVID-19 situation: Who is in protocols, who is available and how the team has been affectedhttps://t.co/HD49ftsgd5 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 10, 2021

Ayo Dosunmu's first NBA start:



11 points

6 rebounds

8 assists

4-6 FG

42 minutes pic.twitter.com/GL27jHxQAb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 7, 2021

45:31: Fleury Peury.

🏒 500th career win*

🏒 69th career shutout



*Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the third goalie in @NHL history to reach 500 career wins and the fastest to do so (901 games).



🎥 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/h1Lj0zIYkD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 10, 2021

48:26: Red Line Rivals.

Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena was one of the most exciting @RamblersMBB games I have ever covered. So excited to see the Red Line Rivalry continue next year! 🔥 https://t.co/vqBKkz3oLW — Abigail Sileo (@AbigailSileo) December 8, 2021

54:23: Minnie Made It.

* Wallenstein: Minnie Minoso Was Very, Very Good To Us.

58:23: Red Stars Reverse.

* Herrera, CBS Sports: NWSL Trade Window Winners And Losers: Red Stars Have Plenty Of Work To Do.

1:04:09: Go, Stro!

STOPPAGE: 10:31

