The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #386: Cheeseheads vs. Meatheads
Get on the right side of the rivalry. Plus: Around The NFL; COVIDY Bulls; Fleury Peury; Red Line Rivalry; Minnie Made It; Red Stars Reverse; and Go, Stro!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 386.
-
:41: Packer Meek.
In honor of Bears week, here's a fun fact:— PackersHistory.com (@PackersHistory1) December 7, 2021
If you went back and handed the Bears a 7-0 lead before every Packers-Bears matchup in the combined Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers Era (60 games, dating back to 1992) the Packers still would have outscored the Bears head-to-head in the Era. pic.twitter.com/CuszPZdbRH
-
40:50: COVIDY Bulls.
Everything to know about Bulls' COVID-19 situation: Who is in protocols, who is available and how the team has been affectedhttps://t.co/HD49ftsgd5— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 10, 2021
Ayo Dosunmu's first NBA start:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 7, 2021
11 points
6 rebounds
8 assists
4-6 FG
42 minutes pic.twitter.com/GL27jHxQAb
-
45:31: Fleury Peury.
🏒 500th career win*— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 10, 2021
🏒 69th career shutout
*Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the third goalie in @NHL history to reach 500 career wins and the fastest to do so (901 games).
🎥 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/h1Lj0zIYkD
-
48:26: Red Line Rivals.
Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena was one of the most exciting @RamblersMBB games I have ever covered. So excited to see the Red Line Rivalry continue next year! 🔥 https://t.co/vqBKkz3oLW— Abigail Sileo (@AbigailSileo) December 8, 2021
-
54:23: Minnie Made It.
* Wallenstein: Minnie Minoso Was Very, Very Good To Us.
-
58:23: Red Stars Reverse.
* Herrera, CBS Sports: NWSL Trade Window Winners And Losers: Red Stars Have Plenty Of Work To Do.
-
1:04:09: Go, Stro!
-
STOPPAGE: 10:31
-
