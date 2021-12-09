Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #386: Cheeseheads vs. Meatheads

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Get on the right side of the rivalry. Plus: Around The NFL; COVIDY Bulls; Fleury Peury; Red Line Rivalry; Minnie Made It; Red Stars Reverse; and Go, Stro!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #386: Cheeseheads vs. Meatheads

SHOW NOTES

* 386.

:41: Packer Meek.

40:50: COVIDY Bulls.

45:31: Fleury Peury.

48:26: Red Line Rivals.

54:23: Minnie Made It.

* Wallenstein: Minnie Minoso Was Very, Very Good To Us.

58:23: Red Stars Reverse.

* Herrera, CBS Sports: NWSL Trade Window Winners And Losers: Red Stars Have Plenty Of Work To Do.

1:04:09: Go, Stro!

STOPPAGE: 10:31

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

