The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #385: Locked Out And Loaded
Owners tank offseason. Plus: The Stro Show And Mo; The Legend of Leury; Bears In For Beating/s; Bulls Balls; Blackhawks Flower; Red Stars Retool; and Fire Hire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 385.
1:40: The Stro Show And Mo.
Marcus Stroman is signing with the Cubs, per @STR0 pic.twitter.com/Y5RKsRtR8S— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 2, 2021
I wonder if new #Cubs pitcher @STR0 voted for himself, which seems like something he would do.— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2021
(via @THECITYNY) pic.twitter.com/GsSUb2ps0O
I like the Stroman deal, but what's weird is how quickly he jumped at the #Cubs' offer. To beat the lockdown? Because pitching at Wrigley was so attractive? His agent couldn't shop him around more - no one else interested? https://t.co/RBLQ4ikIng— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2021
Breaking: After months of talks yielded little progress toward a new labor contract, Major League Baseball has officially implemented a lockout, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/mebk8GsAR5— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021
Mentioned this on radio yesterday, re the story out there that Carlos Correa called Javy Baez for info on playing for the Cubs, according to a source close to Baez, this call never happened.— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 3, 2021
Gomes is going to Chicago and his framing skills fit particularly well with how the Cubs pitch.— Luke Hooper (@_lukehoop) December 1, 2021
Pérez is going to the Pirates and I think better offense from the Gold Glover is in store.
All this leaves Willson Contreras firmly on the trading block.
Details up @fangraphs https://t.co/27HJQu6ocD
-
20:18: The Legend of Leury.
The Legend continues.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 1, 2021
The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a three-year, $16.5-million contract with infielder/outfielder Leury García. Under terms of the agreement, García will receive $5.5 million each season from 2022-24. pic.twitter.com/aJpzKemqlL
-
25:00: Bears In For Beating/s.
Cardinals' HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will be gameday decisions for Sunday vs. Chicago.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021
* Maybe Bears media should be too.
-
54:38: Bulls Balls.
Chicago Bulls & Miami Heat Must Forfeit Their Next 2nd Round Draft Picks Due To Early Free-Agency Contact - LEAGUE OF JUSTICE https://t.co/Q8tF2qVvXi— Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) December 3, 2021
"By themselves, they are good. But together, they're great..."— Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) November 29, 2021
LaVar Ball on his boys linking up on the Bulls🤯https://t.co/cvF0rwS4Fu
-
1:07:22: Blackhawks Flower.
We get by with a little help from our friends pic.twitter.com/ACaaFHVcag— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2021
-
1:10:20: Red Stars Retool.
Chicago Red Stars trade Julie Ertz and 5 other players. She and husband Zach have been traded in the same year. Bizarre.https://t.co/KzWc68bMkf— Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 3, 2021
-
1:10:51: Fire Hire.
The biggest theme for the Chicago Fire in 2022 is "growing pains," but new coach Ezra Hendrickson is eyeing a quick turnaround.@jeremymikula's story.https://t.co/PRPQ9pEKqa— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 2, 2021
-
STOPPAGE: 11:32
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
