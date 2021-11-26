Owners tank offseason. Plus: The Stro Show And Mo; The Legend of Leury; Bears In For Beating/s; Bulls Balls; Blackhawks Flower; Red Stars Retool; and Fire Hire.

* 385.

1:40: The Stro Show And Mo.

Marcus Stroman is signing with the Cubs, per @STR0 pic.twitter.com/Y5RKsRtR8S — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 2, 2021

I wonder if new #Cubs pitcher @STR0 voted for himself, which seems like something he would do.



(via @THECITYNY) pic.twitter.com/GsSUb2ps0O — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2021

I like the Stroman deal, but what's weird is how quickly he jumped at the #Cubs' offer. To beat the lockdown? Because pitching at Wrigley was so attractive? His agent couldn't shop him around more - no one else interested? https://t.co/RBLQ4ikIng — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 2, 2021

Breaking: After months of talks yielded little progress toward a new labor contract, Major League Baseball has officially implemented a lockout, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/mebk8GsAR5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021

Mentioned this on radio yesterday, re the story out there that Carlos Correa called Javy Baez for info on playing for the Cubs, according to a source close to Baez, this call never happened. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 3, 2021

Gomes is going to Chicago and his framing skills fit particularly well with how the Cubs pitch.



Pérez is going to the Pirates and I think better offense from the Gold Glover is in store.



All this leaves Willson Contreras firmly on the trading block.



Details up @fangraphs https://t.co/27HJQu6ocD — Luke Hooper (@_lukehoop) December 1, 2021

20:18: The Legend of Leury.

The Legend continues.



The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a three-year, $16.5-million contract with infielder/outfielder Leury García. Under terms of the agreement, García will receive $5.5 million each season from 2022-24. pic.twitter.com/aJpzKemqlL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 1, 2021

25:00: Bears In For Beating/s.

Cardinals' HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will be gameday decisions for Sunday vs. Chicago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

* Maybe Bears media should be too.

54:38: Bulls Balls.

Chicago Bulls & Miami Heat Must Forfeit Their Next 2nd Round Draft Picks Due To Early Free-Agency Contact - LEAGUE OF JUSTICE https://t.co/Q8tF2qVvXi — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) December 3, 2021

"By themselves, they are good. But together, they're great..."



LaVar Ball on his boys linking up on the Bulls🤯https://t.co/cvF0rwS4Fu — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) November 29, 2021

1:07:22: Blackhawks Flower.

We get by with a little help from our friends pic.twitter.com/ACaaFHVcag — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2021

1:10:20: Red Stars Retool.

Chicago Red Stars trade Julie Ertz and 5 other players. She and husband Zach have been traded in the same year. Bizarre.https://t.co/KzWc68bMkf — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 3, 2021

1:10:51: Fire Hire.

The biggest theme for the Chicago Fire in 2022 is "growing pains," but new coach Ezra Hendrickson is eyeing a quick turnaround.@jeremymikula's story.https://t.co/PRPQ9pEKqa — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 2, 2021

STOPPAGE: 11:32

