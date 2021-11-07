Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #384: Another McCaskey Mess
But is Ryan Pace pulling the strings behind the curtain? Plus: Red Stars Wreckage; Back-To-Back Bad Bulls; Blackhawks Post Up; White Sox Sign Former Cub; Miguel Amaya Goodbyea; Illinois Upside Down; Chicago's Big Ten Rivalry; and NU's New National Champ.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 384.
* Biggs, Tribune: 10 Things.
* The Chicago Bears' front office.
Really good source is right https://t.co/DFAsFgh5FH— Jeff Arnold (@JeffArnold_) November 23, 2021
Matt Nagy met with #Bears ownership before the team's 2nd walk-through at Halas Hall and the coach told players it was a "productive" meeting, according to multiple sources, but didn't address a report about his imminent firing and then canceled meetings.https://t.co/QQUm7xo9J9— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 24, 2021
Source: George McCaskey addressed the Bears players and coaches today and told them there was no truth to the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the game Thursday.— Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 24, 2021
#Bears chairman George McCaskey directed the Bears coaching staff to name Justin Fields the permanent starting quarterback prior to the Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple sources tell Shaw Local. https://t.co/M1Rp4HSOMf— Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) November 24, 2021
-
48:37: Red Stars Wreckage.
* Correction: TRINITY Rodman.
Juego de campeonato de la National Women's Soccer League.— Héctor Vázquez Muñiz (@VazquezMuniz) November 20, 2021
Washington Spirits vs Chicago Red Stars.
Empate en Over Time hasta que llegó este centro de Trinity Rodman (la hija de Dennis Rodman) y el gol ganador de Kelley O'Hara ⚽🔥.
Final: WAS 2-1 CHI
📹 CBS / NWSL pic.twitter.com/7YwocDcjCm
*
NEW: NWSL players went to US Soccer with multiple complaints about emotional abuse by Red Stars coach Rory Dames— Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) November 22, 2021
"I was made to feel by U.S. Soccer that I was in the wrong, there was nothing to report, and that this was acceptable," said Christen Press.https://t.co/aL6ST9n8o9
-
1:00:53: Back-To-Back Bad Bulls.
#Bulls get crushed 109-77 by the Pacers on a night they were missing Alex Caruso and were playing on the second of a back-to-back.— Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 23, 2021
Chicago drops to 12-6 -- still good for 2nd in the East -- and heads to Houston on Wednesday.
The Rockets 15-game losing streak is history. They beat the Bulls 118-113. pic.twitter.com/Qnc43AEDjr— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 25, 2021
-
1:02:36: Blackhawks Post Up.
Marc-Andre Fleury might kiss the post by the end of the night. His FOURTH post rub of the game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/KXRyKDMyzJ— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 22, 2021
Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk's goal broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period, leading to a 5-2 loss for the Blackhawks.https://t.co/Exdzx6p7VJ— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 24, 2021
-
1:03:38: White Sox Sign Former Cub.
How did the #WhiteSox get Kendall Graveman for so cheap? My goodness.— TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) November 23, 2021
-
1:05:22: Miguel Amaya Goodbyea.
Miguel Amaya's reported impending surgery is a big blow to the Cubs in the short and long term.— Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 26, 2021
Willson Contreras and Amaya are the only catchers on the Cubs' 40-man roster.
More from @M_Montemurro.https://t.co/Nd3Q4Y6T6m
-
1:05:59: Illinois Upside Down.
😳 @GoBearcatsMBB stays undefeated with a convincing 20-piece win over No. 14 Illinois! pic.twitter.com/wNoZIeDovd— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 23, 2021
-
1:06:16: Chicago's Big Ten Rivalry.
'Like our bowl game': Northwestern seeks 7th straight win vs. Illinois https://t.co/33Mp84YgHn— WGN Radio Sports (@WGNRadioSports) November 26, 2021
-
1:08:46: NU's New National Champ.
Despite being an early exit in the Big Ten tournament, @NUFHCats bounced back to win its first national title ever by defeating the three-time defending national champs, the No. 2 overall seed and the top offense and defense in the nation.— Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) November 21, 2021
For @insidenu:https://t.co/ZvEUSiSB69
-
STOPPAGE: 11:06
-
