The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #383: We Want A Parade
Red Stars Spirit. Plus: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson; Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling; Breaking! Porter Moser Left Loyola; Illini (Maybe) A Top Ten Team; Stove Stuff; and Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 383.
-
:40: Red Stars Spirit.
Our @chicagoredstars can't be stopped! Watch as they take on the @WashSpirit in the @NWSL Championship this Saturday. Go Red Stars! ⚽ 🏆 #MKOT pic.twitter.com/g4Eij1qrx8— The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) November 18, 2021
*
Gooooood morning! Can't wait to see 10,000 folx and counting at tomorrow's match 😍 https://t.co/EQnYk3zdpP— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 19, 2021
*
29'--Katie Johnson comes on for injured Kealia Watt— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2021
38'--Katie Johnson gives @chicagoredstars the lead vs. NWSL Shield winners Portland Thorns
Instant impact from @katieajohnson33 😤
(via @NWSL)pic.twitter.com/zG8G9M5pBE
*
A long range belter from Sarah Woldmoe sees Chicago Red Stars set up a NWSL Championship Final against Washingston Spirit. 🏆🔥— FotMob (@FotMob) November 15, 2021
🎥 via @NWSL pic.twitter.com/CFI3jeoFKn
* CBC: Red Stars, Spirit Each Vie For 1st Title In Franchise History In Unexpected NWSL Final.
-
8:50: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson.
* Wimbish, CBS: Bulls Crumble ln Second Half, Final Seconds.
-
14:56: Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling.
* Dietz, Daily Herald: Blackhawks On Fire.
-
21:30: Breaking: Porter Moser Left Loyola!
* Denzel Valentine's brother has taken his place.
* Also, Loyola leaving Missouri Valley Conference for Atlantic 10.
-
28:55: Illini A Top Ten Team.
* Or maybe not!
-
30:21: Stove Stuff.
The 2021 NL Manager of the Year is Gabe Kapler of the @SFGiants.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 16, 2021
✔️ Franchise record 107 wins
✔️ The best record in MLB
✔️ The second San Francisco manager to win the award
(H/T @MLBStats) pic.twitter.com/AybTlGGlM8
*
"I didn't know I was gonna be good at this. I was coming off a baseball career where I wasn't good at anything..."— Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) November 17, 2021
- AL manager of the year, Kevin Cash, being classic Kevin Cash in his zoom, poking fun at his playing career pic.twitter.com/AAcYDEfbgq
*
McGrath, The Athletic: For Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray, An Unlikely Rise And Memorable Turnaround Season.
-
40:36: Cubs Out Of Sync.
* Sharma, The Athletic: Cubs Mailbag.
-
50:19: Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.
* Jahns, The Athletic: Analyzing The Precarious Future Of Matt Nagy.
* Tanier, New York Times: Packers' Defense Is Their MVP.
-
STOPPAGE:
-
