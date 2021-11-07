Red Stars Spirit. Plus: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson; Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling; Breaking! Porter Moser Left Loyola; Illini (Maybe) A Top Ten Team; Stove Stuff; and Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.

SHOW NOTES

* 383.

:40: Red Stars Spirit.

Our @chicagoredstars can't be stopped! Watch as they take on the @WashSpirit in the @NWSL Championship this Saturday. Go Red Stars! ⚽ 🏆 #MKOT pic.twitter.com/g4Eij1qrx8 — The Art Institute of Chicago (@artinstitutechi) November 18, 2021

Gooooood morning! Can't wait to see 10,000 folx and counting at tomorrow's match 😍 https://t.co/EQnYk3zdpP — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 19, 2021

29'--Katie Johnson comes on for injured Kealia Watt

38'--Katie Johnson gives @chicagoredstars the lead vs. NWSL Shield winners Portland Thorns



Instant impact from @katieajohnson33 😤



(via @NWSL)pic.twitter.com/zG8G9M5pBE — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2021

*

A long range belter from Sarah Woldmoe sees Chicago Red Stars set up a NWSL Championship Final against Washingston Spirit. 🏆🔥



🎥 via @NWSL pic.twitter.com/CFI3jeoFKn — FotMob (@FotMob) November 15, 2021

* CBC: Red Stars, Spirit Each Vie For 1st Title In Franchise History In Unexpected NWSL Final.

8:50: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson.

* Wimbish, CBS: Bulls Crumble ln Second Half, Final Seconds.

-

14:56: Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling.

* Dietz, Daily Herald: Blackhawks On Fire.

21:30: Breaking: Porter Moser Left Loyola!

* Denzel Valentine's brother has taken his place.

* Also, Loyola leaving Missouri Valley Conference for Atlantic 10.

-

28:55: Illini A Top Ten Team.

* Or maybe not!

-

30:21: Stove Stuff.

The 2021 NL Manager of the Year is Gabe Kapler of the @SFGiants.



✔️ Franchise record 107 wins

✔️ The best record in MLB

✔️ The second San Francisco manager to win the award



(H/T @MLBStats) pic.twitter.com/AybTlGGlM8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 16, 2021

*

"I didn't know I was gonna be good at this. I was coming off a baseball career where I wasn't good at anything..."



- AL manager of the year, Kevin Cash, being classic Kevin Cash in his zoom, poking fun at his playing career pic.twitter.com/AAcYDEfbgq — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) November 17, 2021

*

McGrath, The Athletic: For Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray, An Unlikely Rise And Memorable Turnaround Season.

40:36: Cubs Out Of Sync.

* Sharma, The Athletic: Cubs Mailbag.

-

50:19: Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.

* Jahns, The Athletic: Analyzing The Precarious Future Of Matt Nagy.

* Tanier, New York Times: Packers' Defense Is Their MVP.

-

