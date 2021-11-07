Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #383: We Want A Parade

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Red Stars Spirit. Plus: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson; Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling; Breaking! Porter Moser Left Loyola; Illini (Maybe) A Top Ten Team; Stove Stuff; and Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #383: We Want A Parade

-

SHOW NOTES

* 383.

-

:40: Red Stars Spirit.

*

*

*

* CBC: Red Stars, Spirit Each Vie For 1st Title In Franchise History In Unexpected NWSL Final.

-

8:50: Hot Bulls Learn Lesson.

* Wimbish, CBS: Bulls Crumble ln Second Half, Final Seconds.

-

14:56: Post-Colliton Blackhawks Rolling.

* Dietz, Daily Herald: Blackhawks On Fire.

-

21:30: Breaking: Porter Moser Left Loyola!

* Denzel Valentine's brother has taken his place.

* Also, Loyola leaving Missouri Valley Conference for Atlantic 10.

-

28:55: Illini A Top Ten Team.

* Or maybe not!

-

30:21: Stove Stuff.

*

*

McGrath, The Athletic: For Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray, An Unlikely Rise And Memorable Turnaround Season.

-

40:36: Cubs Out Of Sync.

* Sharma, The Athletic: Cubs Mailbag.

-

50:19: Bears Prepare To Spoil Nation's Thanksgiving.

* Jahns, The Athletic: Analyzing The Precarious Future Of Matt Nagy.

* Tanier, New York Times: Packers' Defense Is Their MVP.

-

STOPPAGE:

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

TrackNotes: Modern Games

By Thomas Chambers

The betting day Saturday was like taking a stupid amusement park ride.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Modern Games" »

Posted on Nov 7, 2021

TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf

By Thomas Chambers

Bob Baffert's Breeders' Cup.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf" »

Posted on Nov 5, 2021