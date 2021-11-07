It keeps getting worse. Plus: Captain COVID; Bulls Rush; Bye Bye Bears; Rodon Rides On; Semi Stars; Illini High; Hitsville, Loyola; and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 382.

* Bastian, MLB: Adding Miley 'A Great Way To Start' For Cubs.

* Zaidman, The Score: "I don't think at this stage of the Cubs development they need [an] ace."

-

3:06: Blackhawks Keep Digging.

* Dear John McDonough, Stan Bowman & Co.:

The Hawks allowed Aldrich to celebrate with them after their cup win. He felt entitled to the trophy a 2nd time after getting out of prison, on probation as a registered sex offender. https://t.co/U3ngsq2riO — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 9, 2021

In a 2nd letter re "John Doe 2," the Blackhawks' attorney wrote that while the team will provide therapy for him, the team wants to review his "medical records, school transcripts, and income records" before it can understand how the assault by Brad Aldrich has impacted his life. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 12, 2021

Duncan Keith is a bad person https://t.co/EoU6IC0uKp — Aditya🐉 (@ANaikNHL) November 4, 2021

* McIntyre, Free Press: "Several current and former Blackhawks, such as Duncan Keith, refused to participate in an independent investigation."

Marian Hossa has released a statement about postponing his legacy night with the Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/l08ojXeBMO — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) November 2, 2021

-

28:04: Captain COVID.

Jonathan Toews is a COVID-19 "long-hauler." I'm glad he's feeling better. https://t.co/n0aBw3j0Ka pic.twitter.com/twNkRJ0HTP — Julie Penner (@julespenner) July 2, 2021

+

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forwards Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom will not practice today (COVID-19 Protocol). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 26, 2021

Jonathan Toews removed from COVID protocol for Blackhawks.



He needs to now address the media tonight. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 27, 2021

*

On "Captain Serious" becoming "Captain Silent", Kyle Beach's treatment at the hands of his Chicago teammates, the role of players in a toxic hockey culture and a Blackhawks legacy that has been forever tainted.



My latest column: https://t.co/2nNMkWLIQN#wfp — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) November 5, 2021

-

33:56: Bulls Rush.

#Bulls beat #Mavs 117-107 at the UC. Zach Lavine with 23 points. Lonzo Ball with 21 points, 6 Rebs, & 6 dimes. Chicago improves to 8-3 on the Season. Now Chicago will travel out west for their Westcoast road trip beginning Friday vs Golden State. — Carlos Douglas Jr. (@TheRealC_Los) November 11, 2021

Bulls center Nikola Vučević tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports, and will miss the West Coast swing after entering the league's healthy and safety protocols.@PWSullivan's story.https://t.co/NaqJueBTi6 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 12, 2021

-

42:33: Bye Bye Bears.

The #Bears are actually a perfect example. They lead the league in taunting penalties so it's not a stretch to argue they have a problem.



And guess what? They've had 3 players ejected in the last two seasons and nearly had a fourth on Monday night. So it's costing them anyway. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 10, 2021

#Bears LB Cassius Marsh's roundhouse kick after getting a critical sack on MNF brings me to ask, what's the best celebration that you have seen from a player? pic.twitter.com/lAavFnMKzP — Jeff Haseley (@JeffHaseley) November 10, 2021

-

50:01: Rodon Rides On.

The White Sox didn't make an $18.4 million qualifying offer to All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon.



To which Rodon's agent, Scott Boras, said, "Thank you."https://t.co/XmRmqzvRgG — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) November 11, 2021

-

53:05: Semi Stars.

The Portland Thorns will face the Chicago Red Stars in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs and @thrace spoke to midfielders Morgan Gautrat and Angela Salem about the clash of styles this matchup presents: https://t.co/rgLztFWJ1l — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) November 12, 2021

-

54:55: Illini High.

Another ranked road win for the Illini!



Illinois upsets No. 20 Minnesota 14-6 😦 pic.twitter.com/f8adGLQI9x — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2021

*

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Jacob Grandison scored a career-high 20 points as short-handed No. 11 Illinois opened the season by rolling past Jackson State 71-47 on Tuesday night. https://t.co/EBc3FRpSnd — Effingham Daily News (@EDNSports) November 12, 2021

-

59:53: Hitsville, Loyola.

The Loyola women's volleyball team has had one of their most successful conference records in over five seasons. They have made changes to their mental training, and they have seen the result on their record. https://t.co/vok9Ym25ou — Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) November 10, 2021

-

STOPPAGE: 7:37

-

-

