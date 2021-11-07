Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #382: Blackhawks Dig Disgustingly Deeper

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

It keeps getting worse. Plus: Captain COVID; Bulls Rush; Bye Bye Bears; Rodon Rides On; Semi Stars; Illini High; Hitsville, Loyola; and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #382: Blackhawks Dig Deeper

-

SHOW NOTES

* 382.

* Bastian, MLB: Adding Miley 'A Great Way To Start' For Cubs.

* Zaidman, The Score: "I don't think at this stage of the Cubs development they need [an] ace."

-

3:06: Blackhawks Keep Digging.

* Dear John McDonough, Stan Bowman & Co.:

* McIntyre, Free Press: "Several current and former Blackhawks, such as Duncan Keith, refused to participate in an independent investigation."

-

28:04: Captain COVID.

+

*

-

33:56: Bulls Rush.

-

42:33: Bye Bye Bears.

-

50:01: Rodon Rides On.

-

53:05: Semi Stars.

-

54:55: Illini High.

*

-

59:53: Hitsville, Loyola.

-

STOPPAGE: 7:37

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

TrackNotes: Modern Games

By Thomas Chambers

The betting day Saturday was like taking a stupid amusement park ride.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Modern Games" »

Posted on Nov 7, 2021

TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf

By Thomas Chambers

Bob Baffert's Breeders' Cup.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Perp Meets Surf" »

Posted on Nov 5, 2021