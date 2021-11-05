Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports Video
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #381: Cleanse The Blackhawks
New name, new uniform, new players. Plus: A-Robbed; The Rodgers Rate; At Least The Bears Are Consistent; The Bulls Have The Floor; Congratulations, George Sun!; Pretty Soon We Won't Have Greg Brown To Kick Around Anymore; Kofi Cockburned; Rambler Women Make History; A Goth Ham; and Ryan Field Is Worse Than Ryan Braun.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 381.
I'm grateful to have the support of everyone at @hometownhockey_ who encouraged me say what was in my heart last night.— Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) November 2, 2021
Some thoughts on the NHL's broken culture. pic.twitter.com/DkhJ7S2jOL
NHLPA board approves review of Kyle Beach's 2010 allegationshttps://t.co/HUktivNDGR— CP24 (@CP24) November 5, 2021
Kyle Beach: NHLPA Dr. Brian Shaw "told me he would handle it and make sure that Team USA was aware that Brad Aldrich is a sexual predator. After that one conversation, the NHLPA cut me loose. I never heard from them again." https://t.co/LzgjEin2lB— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 29, 2021
USA Hockey did not respond to a question about why the federation did not contact families to warn them after Aldrich was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2014.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 4, 2021
* Wallenstein: Toews & Kane Must Go.
Shawn Lalonde: "the whole team knew"— Canes Stat Boy™ (@CanesStats) October 28, 2021
Brent Sopel: "every Blackhawks player knew"
Nick Boynton: "everybody on the team knew"
Don't ever let Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Joel Quenneville off the hook.
* Mazurek, South Bend Tribune: What To Know About Ex-Notre Dame Assistant At Center Of Blackhawks Sex Abuse Reckoning.
-
16:50: A-Robbed.
* Biggs, Tribune: Why Weren't They Sellers At Trade Deadline?
Matt Nagy was at a hotel. This concludes a long and extensive and unnecessary investigation.— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 4, 2021
I was kinda thinking the same thing.. wouldn't his home have been the best place to quarantine? Such a Chicago Bears thing to do 😂😂😂— Twisted Whiskey (@TwistedWhiskey_) November 5, 2021
-
31:42: The Rodgers Rate.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals he's unvaccinated, says he took advice from Joe Rogan, and is taking ivermectin. https://t.co/1nxYSI0gt1— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2021
* Clarification: Rodgers: Braun Lied To Me.
OK but when Aaron Rodgers said, "Yeah, I've been immunized," reporters should have said, "Wait, what do you mean you've been *immunized*?"— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) November 4, 2021
(And the NFL has reportedly considered Rodgers to be *unvaccinated* all along.)
-
39:25: At Least The Bears Are Consistent.
* Fishbain & Jahns, The Athletic: "A 3-5 start to the season has been the norm for the Bears in the post-Lovie Smith era. This is the fifth time in nine seasons that they've won exactly three of their first eight games. Only one Bears team since 1990 started 3-5 and got back to .500 - the 2019 team that finished 8-8.
"That's not a good omen. And this team could lose an extra game, with the season now 17 games long. Only two of the 27 teams to start 3-5 over the past five seasons have made the postseason."
-
41:00: The Bulls Have The Floor.
.@dan_bernstein and @leilarahimi are absolutely fired up about Ayo Dosunmu and the 6-1 #Bulls.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) November 2, 2021
Listen: https://t.co/j6DDWGcV6j pic.twitter.com/5DU6L8jsWX
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist dislocation, source tells ESPN. He will undergo surgery soon.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2021
-
46:45: Congratulations, George Sun!
Jorge Soler hit a 446-foot Cactus Jack 🌵 pic.twitter.com/Asid2TEGqz— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) November 3, 2021
* The Ex-Cub Factor.
-
55:05: Pretty Soon We Won't Have Greg Brown To Kick Around Anymore.
Cubs To Hire Greg Brown As Hitting Coach https://t.co/Od2cHFbsRU pic.twitter.com/9943J5ABGY— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 1, 2021
-
55:38: Kofi Cockburned.
* Borzello, ESPN: NCAA Suspends Illinois Star Center Kofi Cockburn 3 Games For Selling Apparel, Memorabilia.
-
57:40: Rambler Women Make History.
* Bier, Loyola Phoenix: "In a historic match, the Loyola women's soccer team (11-2-2, 7-0-1) became the first team in MVC history to win four straight Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season titles with its 5-0 win against Valparaiso University (10-5-2, 6-1-1) Oct. 28.
"Both Loyola and Valparaiso entered the game with a 6-0-1 record in the conference, with the MVC regular season title up for grabs. As close as the teams were in the conference standings, Loyola distinguished itself as the clear leader of the MVC by beating its second-place rival by a five-goal difference."
-
59:09: A Goth Ham.
Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you a sneak preview of our opponents this weekend:— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) November 5, 2021
GOTH HAM FC
Wait...we're told it's actually pronounced @GothamFC? Oh. pic.twitter.com/OYn2lK9sk9
-
If you've been to Ryan Field at @NorthwesternU, then you already know. pic.twitter.com/HCTQba6O0m— Nebraska Hawks Nest (@nehawksnest) November 5, 2021
Never been a fan of Northwestern's announcer saying "Move. Those. Chains." on every first down. Just sounds super tacky.— Dr. J ⛅😷💉💉 (@Air_Force_Juan) November 5, 2016
-
STOPPAGE: 5:10
-
Posted on Nov 5, 2021
