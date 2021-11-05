Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #381: Cleanse The Blackhawks

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

New name, new uniform, new players. Plus: A-Robbed; The Rodgers Rate; At Least The Bears Are Consistent; The Bulls Have The Floor; Congratulations, George Sun!; Pretty Soon We Won't Have Greg Brown To Kick Around Anymore; Kofi Cockburned; Rambler Women Make History; A Goth Ham; and Ryan Field Is Worse Than Ryan Braun.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #381: Cleanse The Blackhawks

-

SHOW NOTES

* 381.

* Wallenstein: Toews & Kane Must Go.

* Mazurek, South Bend Tribune: What To Know About Ex-Notre Dame Assistant At Center Of Blackhawks Sex Abuse Reckoning.

-

16:50: A-Robbed.

* Biggs, Tribune: Why Weren't They Sellers At Trade Deadline?

-

31:42: The Rodgers Rate.

* Clarification: Rodgers: Braun Lied To Me.

-

39:25: At Least The Bears Are Consistent.

* Fishbain & Jahns, The Athletic: "A 3-5 start to the season has been the norm for the Bears in the post-Lovie Smith era. This is the fifth time in nine seasons that they've won exactly three of their first eight games. Only one Bears team since 1990 started 3-5 and got back to .500 - the 2019 team that finished 8-8.

"That's not a good omen. And this team could lose an extra game, with the season now 17 games long. Only two of the 27 teams to start 3-5 over the past five seasons have made the postseason."

-

41:00: The Bulls Have The Floor.

-

46:45: Congratulations, George Sun!

* The Ex-Cub Factor.

-

55:05: Pretty Soon We Won't Have Greg Brown To Kick Around Anymore.

-

55:38: Kofi Cockburned.

* Borzello, ESPN: NCAA Suspends Illinois Star Center Kofi Cockburn 3 Games For Selling Apparel, Memorabilia.

-

57:40: Rambler Women Make History.

* Bier, Loyola Phoenix: "In a historic match, the Loyola women's soccer team (11-2-2, 7-0-1) became the first team in MVC history to win four straight Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season titles with its 5-0 win against Valparaiso University (10-5-2, 6-1-1) Oct. 28.

"Both Loyola and Valparaiso entered the game with a 6-0-1 record in the conference, with the MVC regular season title up for grabs. As close as the teams were in the conference standings, Loyola distinguished itself as the clear leader of the MVC by beating its second-place rival by a five-goal difference."

-

59:09: A Goth Ham.

-

59:40: Ryan Field Is Worse Than Ryan Braun.

-

STOPPAGE: 5:10

-

