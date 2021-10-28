Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #380: The Blackhawks Are A Criminal Organization

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Management and almost certainly players conspired to cover up a crime. Plus: Mystery Matt; Illinois Did NOT Play 9 OTs; Noah's Arc; and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #380: The Blackhawks Are A Criminal Organization

-

SHOW NOTES

* 380.

* "Chelsea Dagger."

4:45:

* Coffman: "It's a clusterfuck of the highest order."

It's also criminal.

* Assignment Desk: FIND JOHN MCDONOUGH.

* Coach Queasy: Joel Quenneville Lied.

* The Captain.

-

Michael Jordan's highly praised competitiveness.

-

David Kaplan in business with the guys.

-

The Blackhawks knew she was getting death threats.

-

Breadcrumb Bernstein.

-

Bernstein pals with McDonough.

-

Warsaw to Wrigley.

-

Chelsea Janes.

-

39:21: Mystery Matt.

-

57:44: Illinois Did NOT Play Nine Overtimes.

Yes. Yes we do.

-

1:02:22: Noah's Arc.

-

STOPPAGE: 13:45

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

