Management and almost certainly players conspired to cover up a crime. Plus: Mystery Matt; Illinois Did NOT Play 9 OTs; Noah's Arc; and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 380.

* "Chelsea Dagger."

4:45:

* Coffman: "It's a clusterfuck of the highest order."

It's also criminal.

Kyle Beach, John Doe in the Blackhawks investigation, talks to @rwesthead about how his NHL experience 'changed forever,' his reaction to the findings, and support for other victims of sexual assault.



VIDEO: https://t.co/hVG7ZYiY1d pic.twitter.com/vcQYxINOX8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 27, 2021

* Assignment Desk: FIND JOHN MCDONOUGH.

* Coach Queasy: Joel Quenneville Lied.

* The Captain.

It's time to reevaluate whether the narrative is "Jonathan Toews: one of the best leaders in all of hockey" or "the captain of a lockerroom that continuously berated a victim of sexual assault" — lauren (@njdlauren) October 26, 2021

Shawn Lalonde: "the whole team knew"



Brent Sopel: "every Blackhawks player knew"



Nick Boynton: "everybody on the team knew"



Don't ever let Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Joel Quenneville off the hook. — Canes Stat Boy™ (@CanesStats) October 28, 2021

Kyle Beach is only one of Brad Aldrich's victims with the Blackhawks. The other player, who didn't want to participate in the lawsuit, reportedly lost friends and his marriage as a result of the trauma. Aldrich went on to assault at least 3 more people including a minor. — J (@Account4hockey) October 27, 2021

"It's irony, I suppose, that a bunch of guys whose reputations and bank accounts are built on the fetishization of accountability dodged it as long as they did. "



Terrific column here from @seangentille https://t.co/bbraUDbLj3 — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 29, 2021

Michael Jordan's highly praised competitiveness.

David Kaplan in business with the guys.

The Blackhawks knew she was getting death threats.

Or, if they do, what they know is even worse than what's out there. #Blackhawks https://t.co/LvxUxWR1Ck — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 28, 2021

Breadcrumb Bernstein.

@dan_bernstein you said at the 8:00 minute mark of the 10/27 podcast episode "How the Blackhawks...."

that you "dropped a lot of breadcrumbs" on a lot of Blackhawks stories over the years.

Are you saying you knew about this and never spoke out?#Blackhawks @670TheScore — Doyel Helper Monkey (@DoyelsHelper) October 29, 2021

-

Bernstein pals with McDonough.

Warsaw to Wrigley.

Chelsea Janes.

39:21: Mystery Matt.

Where is Matt Nagy? — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 29, 2021

Matt Nagy installing #DaBears game plan from his top secret Covid bunker pic.twitter.com/BzgaS47YYR — Da Fire Nagy TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) October 27, 2021

Matt Nagy's response to a yes-or-no question on whether Bears RB Tarik Cohen had a second surgery after the initial one to repair his torn ACL-- pic.twitter.com/rPgxty5wwZ — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 30, 2021

57:44: Illinois Did NOT Play Nine Overtimes.

Yes. Yes we do.

Analysis | You might not like college football's new overtime rules, but do you have a better plan? https://t.co/LY4Y9WwVTO — Erik Hall (he/him) (@HallErik) October 29, 2021

1:02:22: Noah's Arc.

STOPPAGE: 13:45

-

