The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #379: Skytober

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Champ stamp. Plus: Bears Money Is Stupid; The Cheaters vs. The Tomahawkers; Yasmanknee Grandal; Cubs Have It Their Way; Bielema Dilemma; Bulls Reportedly Trying To Be Suns; Bowman's Blackhawks Bombing; and Red Stars Reach For Sky.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #379: Skytober

-

SHOW NOTES

* 379.

* Zumbach, Tribune: Fans Search In Vain For Chicago Sky Merchandise.

* Soniak, Mental Floss: What Happens To The Losing Team's Pre-Printed Championship Shirts?

* Champions.

-

26:58: Bears Money Is Stupid.

-

46:56: Pending: The Cheaters vs. The Tomahawkers.

* Rosenthal, The Athletic: After Questionable Decisions In Games 4 And 5, Alex Cora's Postseason Mystique Has Taken A Hit.

-

53:52: Yasmanknee Grandal.

-

57:50: Cubs Have It Their Way.

* No special sauce.

-

59:21: Bielema Dilemma.

-

1:02:52: Bulls Reportedly Trying To Be Suns.

* Herring, SI: How Chicago Became The NBA's Most Intriguing Team.

-

1:05:52: Bowman's Blackhawks Bombing.

-

1:08:21: Red Stars Reach For Sky.

-

STOPPAGE: 10:43

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

