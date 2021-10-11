Champ stamp. Plus: Bears Money Is Stupid; The Cheaters vs. The Tomahawkers; Yasmanknee Grandal; Cubs Have It Their Way; Bielema Dilemma; Bulls Reportedly Trying To Be Suns; Bowman's Blackhawks Bombing; and Red Stars Reach For Sky.

SHOW NOTES

* 379.

* Zumbach, Tribune: Fans Search In Vain For Chicago Sky Merchandise.

* Soniak, Mental Floss: What Happens To The Losing Team's Pre-Printed Championship Shirts?

* Champions.

What a year. Stefanie Dolson wears her gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball as she smokes a cigar and celebrates the WNBA championship with her Chicago Sky teammates during a parade down Michigan Avenue on Tuesday.#SKYTOWN Photos: https://t.co/sEWHlisAmm pic.twitter.com/PYWRGkAqgJ — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) October 19, 2021

26:58: Bears Money Is Stupid.

The Bears probably didn't need another reminder of Aaron Rodgers hopping around the Soldier Field end zone and yelling, "I still own you!"



But Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was happy to rub salt in the Bears' open wound.https://t.co/fGTEYMtjK2 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) October 22, 2021

46:56: Pending: The Cheaters vs. The Tomahawkers.

MLB executives going to sleep dreaming of Dodgers Vs Red Sox WS pic.twitter.com/9jFe0abs6H — Peacefully Optimistic Braves fan (@Stevenkirk2019) October 22, 2021

* Rosenthal, The Athletic: After Questionable Decisions In Games 4 And 5, Alex Cora's Postseason Mystique Has Taken A Hit.

53:52: Yasmanknee Grandal.

Yasmani Grandal underwent a second knee surgery this week, but should be without restrictions for spring training. https://t.co/PkaR3W2LzA — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) October 21, 2021

57:50: Cubs Have It Their Way.

* No special sauce.

59:21: Bielema Dilemma.

#Illini Bret Bielema not holding back about his roster today, especially OL:



"I don't believe we have a player in the 2-deep that they've recruited here over the last 3 years that is really significantly doing anything for us in the playing department, that's a major concern" pic.twitter.com/CSvWn0MmJD — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 18, 2021

1:02:52: Bulls Reportedly Trying To Be Suns.

* Herring, SI: How Chicago Became The NBA's Most Intriguing Team.

1:05:52: Bowman's Blackhawks Bombing.

The Blackhawks are 0-4-1, have been outscored 17-3 at 5-on-5, and get booed off the ice for the second straight game. pic.twitter.com/ACEbxbIQFp — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 22, 2021

1:08:21: Red Stars Reach For Sky.

The Chicago Red Stars inch closer to playoff spot following a 2-1 win over Kansas City https://t.co/HOlylATtKV pic.twitter.com/Bg5ZW9FetT — Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) October 17, 2021

STOPPAGE: 10:43

