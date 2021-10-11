Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #378: Tonyball, Bears On The Run, Eyes On The Sky & More!

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

It's not that Tony La Rusta was outmanaged by Dusty Baker, it's that he outmanaged himself. Plus: Steve Stone's Suckage; Bears On The Run; Eyes On The Sky; Cubs Can Finally Afford A GM Again; Boo Blackhawks; Red Stars Rising and more!

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #378: Tonyball, Bears On The Run, Eyes On The Sky & More

-

SHOW NOTES

* 378.

-

:42: Tony La Rusta Returning.

* Rhodes: "It's not that he was outmanaged by Dusty Baker - Dusty didn't do a damn thing. He outmanaged himself."

-

-

9:49: Steve Stone's Suckage.

* Benetti tells on his partner.

-

15:43: Tonyball.

-

20:50: Costly Kimbrel.

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 1.33.33 PM.png

-

25:50: The Unfantastic Four.

* Astros, Red Sox, Dodgers, Braves.

-

30:44: Cubs Can Finally Afford A GM Again.

-

41:21: Bears On The Run.

* Rhodes: The Bears just acquired their identity from the Raiders.

-

1:01:52: Eyes On The Sky.

-

1:03:33: Boo Blackhawks.

-

1:05:52: Red Stars Rising.

-

STOPPAGE: 7:03

-

-

Posted on Oct 11, 2021