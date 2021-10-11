It's not that Tony La Rusta was outmanaged by Dusty Baker, it's that he outmanaged himself. Plus: Steve Stone's Suckage; Bears On The Run; Eyes On The Sky; Cubs Can Finally Afford A GM Again; Boo Blackhawks; Red Stars Rising and more!

:42: Tony La Rusta Returning.

* Rhodes: "It's not that he was outmanaged by Dusty Baker - Dusty didn't do a damn thing. He outmanaged himself."

I don't think the roster construction is the main problem. MLB players CAN get sharper at fundamentals. Managers CAN get wiser at using data to inform defensive positioning & bullpen usage. Get smarter & better, on the field. Look at the Giants coaching staff and methodology. https://t.co/bUXv5BHQB7 — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) October 12, 2021

Lance Lynn threw 76 pitches. 74 of them were fastballs (97.4%), the highest fastball rate by any starting pitcher in a playoff game in the pitch tracking era (since 2008).



The Astros hit .290 against fastballs in the regular season, best in MLB. pic.twitter.com/tddi5VVZyE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2021

9:49: Steve Stone's Suckage.

* Benetti tells on his partner.

15:43: Tonyball.

Yes, the bats did not show up with enough HRs. Yes, the SPs had a brutal 4 games. But also, from the 2020 playoffs to the 2021 postseason, the White Sox have not gotten smarter. We feared it in the offseason, watched it during 162, and sadly felt the effects in the playoffs. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) October 12, 2021

The White Sox' defensive positioning issue is such an easy fix, and will be an emblem of the offseason for a lot of us. You want to be the best playoff team you can possibly be? Use all the info available, and catch up. You did it with your pitch lab. This is next. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) October 12, 2021

20:50: Costly Kimbrel.

25:50: The Unfantastic Four.

* Astros, Red Sox, Dodgers, Braves.

Analysis: The Dodgers' Game 5 pitching plan was based on data. It worked because of people. https://t.co/7NvBKRuoA5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 15, 2021

30:44: Cubs Can Finally Afford A GM Again.

The #Cubs today named Carter Hawkins as the club's General Manager. Hawkins becomes the 16th general manager in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/YmSfbZieFS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 15, 2021

Cubs Narrow Search For New General Manager https://t.co/yR6DWmh4OS pic.twitter.com/C7PRAznJIQ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 9, 2021

41:21: Bears On The Run.

Bears placed RB Damien Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/BfYWq6fWu8 — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) October 14, 2021

* Rhodes: The Bears just acquired their identity from the Raiders.

1:01:52: Eyes On The Sky.

RT ChiSportsComm "The @artinstitutechi lions are sporting @chicagosky jerseys for the first time ever today for game 3 of the @wnba finals.



Let's go, Chicago! #Skytown pic.twitter.com/f4hUssbg8e" — AbsolutePros.com (@absolutepros) October 15, 2021

1:03:33: Boo Blackhawks.

Was it nerves or something else? What's with the slow starts? The Chicago Blackhawks face big questions after a sobering 4-2 season-opening loss. https://t.co/xAvHPYypyI # pic.twitter.com/FDLPJBmgoQ — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) October 15, 2021

1:05:52: Red Stars Rising.

ONE LAST CHANCE to catch us at home during the regular season! Join us for a memorable Fan Appreciation Night on 10/16 including a garage sale, inflatable soccer darts, corn hole, coloring, photo stations, a diaper drive with @ShareOurSpare & MORE!



🔗: https://t.co/uSCC55pu1N pic.twitter.com/SaghvD0zwV — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) October 14, 2021

STOPPAGE: 7:03

