The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #377: A Match-Up Of Managerial Malpractice

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Dusty and Tony meet again, and we can't stand either of 'em. Plus: Scrubbie Culture; Matt Nagy Is Now PC2; Sky Eclipses Sun; Preseasoning; and Red Stars React.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #377: A Match-Up Of Managerial Malpractice

SHOW NOTES

* 377.

* Dusty's gloves ensemble.

* Cristina Foods.

* Rocket Plumbing.

40:02: Scrubbie Culture.

43:53: Bill Lazor Is Now PC1; Matt Nagy PC2.

52:06: Sky Eclipses Sun.

56:11: Preseasoning.

58:32: Red Stars React.

STOPPAGE: 2:58

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

