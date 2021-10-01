Dusty and Tony meet again, and we can't stand either of 'em. Plus: Scrubbie Culture; Matt Nagy Is Now PC2; Sky Eclipses Sun; Preseasoning; and Red Stars React.

SHOW NOTES

From what I can tell, Dusty Baker is a great manager who keeps getting let go from places? https://t.co/TAR75ce2mM — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) October 1, 2021

Ugh, Dusty Baker is always all about Dusty Baker. Maybe he should ask himself why he kept losing jobs and show some self-awareness that he was brought to Houston not for his managerial ability but to get the Astros through a PR disaster. https://t.co/pIGcXoFCSf — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 7, 2021

Dusty Baker drinking champagne out of a cleat pic.twitter.com/Wk9KvR87An — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 1, 2021

* Dusty's gloves ensemble.

* Cristina Foods.

Lance Lynn threw 76 pitches. 74 of them were fastballs (97.4%), the highest fastball rate by any starting pitcher in a playoff game in the pitch tracking era (since 2008).



The Astros hit .290 against fastballs in the regular season, best in MLB. pic.twitter.com/tddi5VVZyE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2021

* Rocket Plumbing.

40:02: Scrubbie Culture.

43:53: Bill Lazor Is Now PC1; Matt Nagy PC2.

When you look at the #Bears schedule, they're about to embark on an 11-game losing streak. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 4, 2021

It's not as if the #Bears defense bent but didn't break today. They bent and then the #Lions broke. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) October 3, 2021

52:06: Sky Eclipses Sun.

They went 16-16 in the regular season and were the No. 6 seed in the #WNBA Playoffs.



What an incredible run. You're Finals bound, @chicagosky 👏💐 pic.twitter.com/gpVY0AKlk5 — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2021

56:11: Preseasoning.

The Bulls gave fans at the United Center plenty to cheer in the preseason opener, showing off a harassing defense that led to fast break after fast break in a 131-95 rout of the Cavaliers.@JohnKeilman's story with @mandophotos.https://t.co/u0JpWilXx8 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) October 6, 2021

preseason: where everything's made up and the points don't matter ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/PyHarULREm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 8, 2021

58:32: Red Stars React.

Chicago Red Stars' Kayla Sharples speaks out on overwhelming NWSL abuse https://t.co/mCpUla5aSV — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) October 8, 2021

STOPPAGE: 2:58

