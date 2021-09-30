Think it through, people. Plus: Sick & Sadistic; The Losing Streak Ahead; White Sox Wait (Almost) Over; Cubs Got Lucky This Year; Toewser; Flight Plan; NWSL's Weekend Cancelled; and Fired.

* 376.

* Rhodes: "The Bears have had a hard-on for Arlington Heights literally - and I'm using that word literally - for 50 years."

* Freishtat, Tribune: Restaurants? Soccer Stadium? With Careful Planning, An Arlington Heights Bears Stadium Could Lure Additional Development. "It could look like a little Wrigleyville."

* Coffman: "There's no one smart left at the Tribune."

Tribune: "Taxpayers covered $432 million of the Soldier Field renovation project, a figure that will balloon substantially once the hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and interest are paid off in 2032." — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 29, 2021

Chicago media backing a #Bears move to Arlington Heights because there's supposedly a pot of gold out there is an amazing thing to see. — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 29, 2021

Let's frame this properly: The McCaskeys, who inherited a historic NFL franchise, aren't satisfied with the enormous profits they are already making despite a decades-long record of gross incompetence. They want more, and they want it to come from your pockets. #Bears — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 29, 2021

24:53: Sick And Sadistic.

* Chambers: "I'm tired of this namby-pamby shit!"

33:39: The Losing Streak Ahead.

* Bears schedule after the Lions: Raiders, Packers, Bucs, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, at Lions, Cardinals, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks, Giants at home when they win again.

41:24: White Sox Waiting Is (Almost) Over.

* Will play Astros in the ALDS.

* The arms of Abreu, Rodon.

49:38: The Cubs Got Lucky This Year.

* They also got COVID.

53:53: Toewser.

* Roumeliotis, NBC Sports Chicago:

"For the first time in 407 days, Jonathan Toews played in a hockey game on Wednesday night. But you wouldn't have thought that based on his performance.

"The Blackhawks captain had an assist, three shots on goal, two takeaways, a shootout goal and won 15 of 21 face-offs for a percentage of 71.5 in Chicago's preseason opener at the United Center. It was just like old times again."

55:55: Flight Plan.

* Sky vs. Sun.

* Voepel, ESPN: "Travel has long been a subject of debate in the WNBA, and Connecticut coach Curt Miller broached the topic after the Sun's 79-68 semifinal victory to even their series 1-1 with the Chicago Sky. Both teams fly to the Windy City on Friday for Sunday's Game 3 (1 p.m. ET, ESPN), but it will take six different commercial flights.

"Miller said the Sun traveling party will be split up among three flights taking off from two airports: in Boston and outside of Hartford, Connecticut. The Sky, meanwhile, will be split up among three flights taking off from three airports: in Boston, outside of Hartford and outside of Providence, Rhode Island.

"The reason, Miller said, was to avoid tall players having to be in middle seats so they have more comfortable flights.

"I want you guys to hear this," Miller said in his postgame news conference at Mohegan Sun Arena. "That's what this league goes through. That's what these amazing women, the best in the world at what they do, go through."

"Chicago coach James Wade said the Sky traveling party would be leaving at 3:30 a.m. Friday to begin journeys to three airports."

1:03:16: NWSL Weekend Canceled.

Breaking: The NWSL has canceled weekend games amid a meeting between the league and the NWSL Players Association to investigate misconduct allegations against North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. pic.twitter.com/M633ze5hew — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021

1:05:45: Fired.

The Chicago Fire of MLS have fired coach Raphael Wicky.https://t.co/ibr1TxAqSR — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) September 30, 2021

STOPPAGE: 10:08

