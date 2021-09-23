Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #375: Overreaction Everyday

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

No longer just for Mondays. Including: Fields of Screams; Slouching Toward The Playoffs; The Right Side Of The Rivalry; Developing October; On Wisconsin; Vaxhawks; October Sky; Thorns On Fire; Hail Hawthorne; COVID Drives Online Betting; and Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #375: Overreaction Everyday

-

SHOW NOTES

* 375.

-

-

4:54: Slouching Toward The Playoffs.

* Rosenthal, The Athletic: The White Sox's Late-Season Fade.

-

32:36: The Right Side Of The Rivalry.

* Janes, Washington Post: The St. Louis Cardinals, With A Crafty Rotation And History Of Devil Magic, Are Red Hot.

* Goldstein, FanGraphs: The Keys To The Cardinals' Resurgence.

-

32:22: Developing October.

* Cards Are Wild.

* Jays, Rays & A's!

-

40:55: Fields of Screams.

* Jahns, The Athletic: The Bears' Bulldog: Inside The Rise Of Sean Desai, NFL's First Indian-American Coordinator.

-

54:23: On Wisconsin.

*

-

1:00:03: Vaxhawks.

*

-

1:01:51: October Sky.

-

1:03:48: Thorns On Fire.

-

1:04:04: Fire Score Twice.

* Yet, worse teams exist.

-

1:04:29: Hail Hawthorne.

-

1:05:10: COVID Drives Online Betting.

-

1:05:35: Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

-

STOPPAGE: 7:29

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

By Randy C. Bonds/RC Bonds PR

One of the first Black-produced stops on the WTA tour, at one of the largest minority-owned tennis facilities in the country.

Continue reading "Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic" »

Posted on Sep 23, 2021

Online Gambling Market Study 2021-2026: Football Betting Holds Prominent Share, North America Remains Fastest Growing Region

By Research and Markets

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market, as consumers turned more toward the online platform to bridge their financial, social, and psychological crisis during lockdowns.

Continue reading "Online Gambling Market Study 2021-2026: Football Betting Holds Prominent Share, North America Remains Fastest Growing Region" »

Posted on Sep 22, 2021