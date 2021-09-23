Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #375: Overreaction Everyday
No longer just for Mondays. Including: Fields of Screams; Slouching Toward The Playoffs; The Right Side Of The Rivalry; Developing October; On Wisconsin; Vaxhawks; October Sky; Thorns On Fire; Hail Hawthorne; COVID Drives Online Betting; and Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 375.
Grimes and Elon musk are breaking up ??? Let's look back at their most iconic moment pic.twitter.com/EHu3phWXzD— woodpecker (@PeachyKneeSocks) September 24, 2021
-
September 24, 2021
-
4:54: Slouching Toward The Playoffs.
* Rosenthal, The Athletic: The White Sox's Late-Season Fade.
White Sox Celebrate 2021 AL Central Division Clinch! https://t.co/AsiN4USWG3 via @YouTube— Bee D. Bee (@BeeDeeBee1) September 24, 2021
-
32:36: The Right Side Of The Rivalry.
* Janes, Washington Post: The St. Louis Cardinals, With A Crafty Rotation And History Of Devil Magic, Are Red Hot.
* Goldstein, FanGraphs: The Keys To The Cardinals' Resurgence.
-
32:22: Developing October.
* Cards Are Wild.
* Jays, Rays & A's!
-
40:55: Fields of Screams.
Matt Nagy: Wally Pipp is our starter when healthy. #Bears— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 23, 2021
* Jahns, The Athletic: The Bears' Bulldog: Inside The Rise Of Sean Desai, NFL's First Indian-American Coordinator.
-
54:23: On Wisconsin.
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑: 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 21, 2021
🆚 No. 18 Wisconsin
📍 Soldier Field
📆 Saturday, Sept. 25
⏰ Noon ET
📺 FOX#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WQgYfQEzfX
*
-
1:00:03: Vaxhawks.
The Blackhawks are 100% vaccinated.— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 23, 2021
Bowman: "It's just a sign of the players' commitment to try to be safe."
Murphy: "It's nice to not have to think about that as much and be closer to normal life."
Story: https://t.co/4aEPRMTW7M
*
Jonathan Toews is here.— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 23, 2021
"It wasn't easy, but it feels so good to be back... I'm just taking it one day at a time. That's all I can really handle right now." pic.twitter.com/wAZuac1W9X
-
1:01:51: October Sky.
#SKYTOWN WIN #SKYTOWN WIN #SKYTOWN WIN #SKYTOWN WIN #SKYTOWN WIN pic.twitter.com/CUISY7NLDB— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 24, 2021
-
1:03:48: Thorns On Fire.
We're glad everyone is okay! Hopefully the rest of your trip was alright.— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 24, 2021
See you on the pitch tomorrow ⚽️ https://t.co/2Zsj5G1EQb
-
1:04:04: Fire Score Twice.
* Yet, worse teams exist.
-
1:04:29: Hail Hawthorne.
With @Arlington_Park closure, @ClubHawthorne awarded all 2022 race dates https://t.co/v8YqIPdFLK— Daily Herald (@dailyherald) September 23, 2021
-
1:05:10: COVID Drives Online Betting.
-
1:05:35: Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.
-
STOPPAGE: 7:29
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic
One of the first Black-produced stops on the WTA tour, at one of the largest minority-owned tennis facilities in the country.Continue reading "Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic" »
Posted on Sep 23, 2021
Online Gambling Market Study 2021-2026: Football Betting Holds Prominent Share, North America Remains Fastest Growing Region
The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market, as consumers turned more toward the online platform to bridge their financial, social, and psychological crisis during lockdowns.Continue reading "Online Gambling Market Study 2021-2026: Football Betting Holds Prominent Share, North America Remains Fastest Growing Region" »
Posted on Sep 22, 2021