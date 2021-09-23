No longer just for Mondays. Including: Fields of Screams; Slouching Toward The Playoffs; The Right Side Of The Rivalry; Developing October; On Wisconsin; Vaxhawks; October Sky; Thorns On Fire; Hail Hawthorne; COVID Drives Online Betting; and Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

* 375.

Grimes and Elon musk are breaking up ??? Let's look back at their most iconic moment pic.twitter.com/EHu3phWXzD — woodpecker (@PeachyKneeSocks) September 24, 2021

4:54: Slouching Toward The Playoffs.

* Rosenthal, The Athletic: The White Sox's Late-Season Fade.

White Sox Celebrate 2021 AL Central Division Clinch! https://t.co/AsiN4USWG3 via @YouTube — Bee D. Bee (@BeeDeeBee1) September 24, 2021

32:36: The Right Side Of The Rivalry.

* Janes, Washington Post: The St. Louis Cardinals, With A Crafty Rotation And History Of Devil Magic, Are Red Hot.

* Goldstein, FanGraphs: The Keys To The Cardinals' Resurgence.

32:22: Developing October.

* Cards Are Wild.

* Jays, Rays & A's!

40:55: Fields of Screams.

Matt Nagy: Wally Pipp is our starter when healthy. #Bears — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) September 23, 2021

* Jahns, The Athletic: The Bears' Bulldog: Inside The Rise Of Sean Desai, NFL's First Indian-American Coordinator.

54:23: On Wisconsin.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑: 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒



🆚 No. 18 Wisconsin

📍 Soldier Field

📆 Saturday, Sept. 25

⏰ Noon ET

📺 FOX#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WQgYfQEzfX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 21, 2021

1:00:03: Vaxhawks.

The Blackhawks are 100% vaccinated.



Bowman: "It's just a sign of the players' commitment to try to be safe."



Murphy: "It's nice to not have to think about that as much and be closer to normal life."



Story: https://t.co/4aEPRMTW7M — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 23, 2021

Jonathan Toews is here.



"It wasn't easy, but it feels so good to be back... I'm just taking it one day at a time. That's all I can really handle right now." pic.twitter.com/wAZuac1W9X — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) September 23, 2021

1:01:51: October Sky.

1:03:48: Thorns On Fire.

We're glad everyone is okay! Hopefully the rest of your trip was alright.



See you on the pitch tomorrow ⚽️ https://t.co/2Zsj5G1EQb — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 24, 2021

1:04:04: Fire Score Twice.

* Yet, worse teams exist.

1:04:29: Hail Hawthorne.

1:05:10: COVID Drives Online Betting.

1:05:35: Where The Robert Taylor Homes Once Stood: The Women's Chicago Fall Tennis Classic.

STOPPAGE: 7:29

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

Comments welcome.

