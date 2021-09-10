Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #374: Bears Blown Up, Sir
Bengals better, too. Including: Matt Renteria; Ex-Bear Factor; The Waiting Is The White Sox's Hardest Part; Cubs Coulda Been; Blackhawks Burying Bodies; College Football Wasteland; Sky Out Of The Mystic; Thorns In Red Stars' Pride; and We Didn't Start The Chicago Fire.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 374.
* The Ringer: Introducing The Full Go With Jason Goff.
-
2:51: Matt Renteria.
Separated at birth . . .
Rickey Renteria
*
Matt Nagy
-
28:24: Ex-Bear Factor.
* Winner: Kyle Fuller.
-
34:23: The Waiting Is The White Sox's Hardest Part.
* We shuffle the lineup.
-
39:10: Cubs Coulda Been.
* Go Cards.
-
46:39: Blackhawks Burying Bodies.
* Pope: Departures Of Jay Blunk, Pete Hassen Headline Another Blackhawks Front Office Shakeup.
-
55:51: College Football Wasteland.
-
57:30: Sky Out Of The Mystic.
-
57:56: Thorns In Red Stars' Pride.
-
59:16: We Didn't Start The Chicago Fire.
-
STOPPAGE: 3:40
-
