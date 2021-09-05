Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #373: Bears Bummer Begins

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Let's face it, this team is going nowhere - and not even fast. Plus: Waiting On The White Sox; Fake Cubs; Lauri's Leap; Bielosa; Wading In; Red Stars Dashing; USMNT Qualifies; Fire Doesn't; Teenage Riot; and Ongoing Arlington Awfulness.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #373: Bears Bummer Begins

SHOW NOTES

33:29: Waiting On The White Sox.

43:51: Fake Cubs.

* Frank Schwindel, 29, was drafted by the Royals in the 18th round of the 2013 draft out of St. John's University in Queens. There's nothing in his career that would have suggested the kind of success he's having this season.

* Ian Happ, 27, was drafted by the Cubs in the 1st round (9th pick) of the 2015 draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

51:53: Lauri's Leap.

* Right Down Euclid: 'I Feel Like It's Pretty Free Here.'

1:00:07: Bielosa.

1:01:20: Wading In.

1:01:38: Red Stars Dashing.

1:02:12: USMNT Qualifies, Fire Doesn't.

1:03:43: Teenage Riot.

1:04:53: Ongoing Arlington Awfulness.

STOPPAGE: 8:17

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

