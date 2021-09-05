Let's face it, this team is going nowhere - and not even fast. Plus: Waiting On The White Sox; Fake Cubs; Lauri's Leap; Bielosa; Wading In; Red Stars Dashing; USMNT Qualifies; Fire Doesn't; Teenage Riot; and Ongoing Arlington Awfulness.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 373.

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott put on a SHOW to begin the 2021 NFL regular season:



Brady:

◻️ 32/50, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs



Dak:

◻️ 42/58, 403 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT pic.twitter.com/2vuIdCs57O — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 10, 2021

*

Chicago Bears players call Sean Desai 'a wizard' and 'The Mastermind' -- and the 1st-year coordinator has them buying in to his vision for restoring the defense to an elite level https://t.co/o1qXPnjJ9n # pic.twitter.com/yjqWYxQK8U — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) September 8, 2021

*

The availability of nose tackle Eddie Goldman remains in question days before the Bears kick off their season against the Rams.https://t.co/sREzv497D7 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) September 10, 2021

*

#Bears vs #Rams: 13 Keys for a Chicago victory



Several of us at WCG have chimed in with our keys to how the Bears can pull off the #SNF upset. https://t.co/Je3dcQoo3j — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) September 10, 2021

-

33:29: Waiting On The White Sox.

A foul ball struck Eloy Jiménez directly on the knee pic.twitter.com/KnJNlx15gq — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 8, 2021

*

BREAKING: Chris Sale tests positive for COVID-19, will not make scheduled start Sunday. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 10, 2021

*

Tim Anderson 'feels good' but isn't ready to rejoin the Chicago White Sox lineup yet: 'I can't wait to get back out there,' the injured shortstop says https://t.co/wHOCIuLfqM # pic.twitter.com/JdA8Kl0C7o — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) September 10, 2021

-

43:51: Fake Cubs.

* Frank Schwindel, 29, was drafted by the Royals in the 18th round of the 2013 draft out of St. John's University in Queens. There's nothing in his career that would have suggested the kind of success he's having this season.

* Ian Happ, 27, was drafted by the Cubs in the 1st round (9th pick) of the 2015 draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

+

Kris Bryant discusses returning to Wrigley Field as a visitor. pic.twitter.com/cKm7FzeueD — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 10, 2021

*

Important news that's not being reported enough today is that 3am is leading off for the Giants. @JesseRogersESPN — Becky Yaworski (@beckyyaworski) September 10, 2021

-

51:53: Lauri's Leap.

* Right Down Euclid: 'I Feel Like It's Pretty Free Here.'

-

1:00:07: Bielosa.

"Illini Fail Bielema's 'Football 101' in Loss to UTSA" by @matthewcstevens



"[Illinois] saw a fumble on a punt return, seven costly penalties and a defense that consistently wasn't aligned properly to get off the field on third down."https://t.co/chKrdolIiQ — IlliniGuys (@Illini_Guys) September 10, 2021

-

1:01:20: Wading In.

The @chicagosky are officially the 6th team to clinch a spot in the 2021 WNBA playoffs:



✔️ Connecticut Sun

✔️ Las Vegas Aces

✔️ Minnesota Lynx

✔️ Seattle Storm

✔️ Phoenix Mercury

✔️ Chicago Sky



Two spots remain. pic.twitter.com/lQODchT3wc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 5, 2021

-

1:01:38: Red Stars Dashing.

We have ourselves on this fine Friday a showdown in H-Town....at night. 😏



Get yourselves prepped for tonight's contest with our Matchday Preview!



🔗 https://t.co/S9CzmZXvUK pic.twitter.com/jNjvpmhBrV — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 10, 2021

-

1:02:12: USMNT Qualifies, Fire Doesn't.

Great 2nd Half, scoring 4 times in 2nd half and making it seem like we had won that game easily; but if you saw 1st half it was complete opposite, as US played bad!

Congratulations to #Pepe for scoring & assist in his first game for #USMNT#USAvHON #ConcacafWCQualifying https://t.co/u73kCnJIze — Chris Frank (@Cfrank32) September 9, 2021

-

1:03:43: Teenage Riot.

It will be the Big Apple battle of teenagers in Saturday's #USOpen final after Britain's #EmmaRaducanu became the first qualifier to reach the title clash at a major, joining Canadian #LeylahFernandez. https://t.co/Tj35ebW8Ve — Zoomer Magazine (@Zoomer) September 10, 2021

-

1:04:53: Ongoing Arlington Awfulness.

Report: Illinois horsemen have new hope over Arlington's fate https://t.co/LWZtIcjaq8 — Steve Brubaker (@SteveBrubaker) September 10, 2021

-

STOPPAGE: 8:17

-

