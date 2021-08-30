Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #372: Lyin' Ryan Pace Pumped

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

It's neat! Plus: This Is The Way It Ends For The White Sox; Jedhunting; Illinois Husks Corn; Markannen Moved; Sky News; Red Stars At Night; and Fire Wire.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #372: Lyin' Ryan Pace Pumped

-

SHOW NOTES

* 372.

* How NILs are like gay marriage, etc.

8:14: 'There's Some Strange Things About This Team That We Don't Understand.'

* Ryan Pace super excited about in-shape out-of-shape Jason Peters.

-

38:04: The Way It Ends For The White Sox.

* Kevin Goldstein's latest FanGraphs chat.

-

46:21: Jedhunting.

* ICYMI: Kevin Goldstein's latest FanGraphs chat.

-

54:44: Illinois Husks Corn.

-

59:38: Markannen Moved.

-

1:01:27: Sky News.

-

1:02:16: Red Stars At Night.

-

1:02:25: Fire Wire.

-

STOPPAGE: 3:52

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

