It's neat! Plus: This Is The Way It Ends For The White Sox; Jedhunting; Illinois Husks Corn; Markannen Moved; Sky News; Red Stars At Night; and Fire Wire.

* How NILs are like gay marriage, etc.

8:14: 'There's Some Strange Things About This Team That We Don't Understand.'

* Ryan Pace super excited about in-shape out-of-shape Jason Peters.

Pace was adamant that there were new symptoms with rookie OT Tevin Jenkins -- mentioning pain down his leg related to a nerve -- that were different from what hindered Jenkins last fall. That's what made surgery necessary. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 1, 2021

Bears WRs drafted by Ryan Pace:



2015 - 1R Kevin White

2016 - 7R Daniel Braverman

2018 - 2R Anthony Miller

7R Javon Wims

2019 - 4R Riley Ridley

2020 - 5R Darnell Mooney

2021 - 6R Dazz Newsome — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) August 31, 2021

Below is the #Bears 2019 #NFLDraft class. Only RB David Montgomery is and CB Duke Shelley are still on the roster, with Chicago's first and second round picks being traded for Khalil Mack and Anthony Miller. Ridley was cut this morning. pic.twitter.com/uhbzEX9EHu — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) August 31, 2021

#Texans GM Caserio said WR Anthony Miller is day-to-day, but beyond saying he'll play at some point this season, he didn't really shed much light on his recovery (shoulder). — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) September 1, 2021

#Bears GM Ryan Pace says Tarik Cohen is working his tail off. "It's about building his strength back up...I feel like he's getter better." Cohen on PUP for at least first six weeks of season. @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) September 1, 2021

What's neat about that is there's a mixture of young guys and vets," said Bears general manager Ryan Pace regarding the cornerback position. More from @usaydkoshul in his latest: https://t.co/trPAoo4qOM — Fireside Bears (@FiresideBears) September 2, 2021

Alec Ogletree came to Chicago with his family to visit his friend Robert Quinn...that was 4 weeks ago. Now Ogletree is prepping to start week 1. I love this story! @misterogletree52 @puertoricanbobby @abc7chicago #bears🐻 https://t.co/ce2q1O4F51 — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) September 2, 2021

Akiem Hicks has not spoken with the media since January, and appears to want a contract extension. The #Bears say it hasn't been a distraction. Story by @sean_hammond: https://t.co/TiVlPkmIVm — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) September 3, 2021

38:04: The Way It Ends For The White Sox.

Anyone know why Tony didn't go with Ryan tepera here and let Liam get the 9th. This will be a 5 out save for Hendricks #changethegame — windycitysoxfan (@windycitysoxfan) August 25, 2021

* Kevin Goldstein's latest FanGraphs chat.

There was a special moment during Wednesday's night White Sox game, and it had nothing to do with what happened on the field. https://t.co/wpVfHLK66H — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) September 2, 2021

46:21: Jedhunting.

Cubs Expected To Begin GM Interviews By Mid-September https://t.co/XhScfi8Ahp pic.twitter.com/1MKjHmJ0XZ — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 3, 2021

* ICYMI: Kevin Goldstein's latest FanGraphs chat.

54:44: Illinois Husks Corn.

Just want to remind everyone that Bret Bielema looks exactly like the state of Illinois.#Nebraska #Huskers pic.twitter.com/KuV5QCCbjq — JNCO Branded Mask Wearer (@402_Chris) August 28, 2021

59:38: Markannen Moved.

ESPN Sources: Cleveland's acquiring Chicago's Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR's lottery protected future 1st and Cavs' future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/CgN3mhaLHY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

1:01:27: Sky News.

A season-high 107 PTS help the @chicagosky go 2-0 against the Storm this week 👌#CountIt pic.twitter.com/g3U4vI5Bsd — WNBA (@WNBA) August 29, 2021

1:02:16: Red Stars At Night.

Our regular season series with Gotham concludes tomorrow on the road!



Get caught up to speed with our latest Matchday Preview, now available ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/EAWxGxtklz pic.twitter.com/F2XOjioE8t — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) September 3, 2021

1:02:25: Fire Wire.

+3 is the only one that matters. pic.twitter.com/lRmuC2elxH — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 29, 2021

STOPPAGE: 3:52

